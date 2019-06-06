{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was taken to the emergency room after experiencing chest pains, but is back at work, her office said Thursday.

Reynolds went to the emergency room of a Des Moines hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” was released after multiple tests were normal, and returned to work at the capitol, her office said.

During the hospital visit, Reynolds was given a blood test, chest x-rays and electrocardiogram test, each of which was normal, her office said.

Reynolds had only one public event on her schedule for Thursday: an appearance at the Easter Seals Admiral’s White Party at Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines at 6:30 p.m. She will not attend the event, her spokesman said.

