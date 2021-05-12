Chick-fil-A limits sauces, citing supply shortage

Chick-fil-A said May 12 that it is limiting sauces at its restaurants because of a supply shortage.

The company said that industry-wide supply chain issues led to to the decision to limit each customer to one sauce per entrée, two sauces per meal and three sauces per 30 count nuggets, according to Today.com.

Labor and supply shortages have been affecting restaurants across the country during the pandemic, leading to limited supplies — and sometimes even to temporary removal of select menu items at some restaurants.

Ketchup packets and chicken wings are two items that have at times been in short supply industry wide.

Chick-fil-A said it has not been affected by any chicken shortage.

The company said in a statement that it is "actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0