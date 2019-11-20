Chief Justice Cady remembered as kind, devoted to justice

DES MOINES -- Mark Cady was described as a man who was endlessly kind and devoted his life to the law and justice, a capable public speaker and advocate who was disarming with a wonderful sense of humor.

A former colleague described how it was pure chance that Cady came to write the history-making Iowa Supreme Court decision for which he will long be remembered.

Chief Justice Cady died Friday of a heart attack. He was 66.

Cady was honored Wednesday with a public celebration of life at Drake University, from which he earned his bachelor’s and law degrees. An estimated 1,500 people attended the event, a Drake official said.

“What words shared over a period of a few minutes can possibly capture the essence of a life so rich with purpose, meaning, accomplishment and impact,” said Mark Brownlee, a longtime friend of Cady’s.

Rev. Dr. David Ruhe said Cady’s passing was “dumbfounding to us all.”

Nathan Hecht, the Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice who will succeed Cady as president of the national Conference of Chief Justices, said the outpouring in the wake of Cady’s death has come from all corners of the country.