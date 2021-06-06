Child care bills should help families with cost, access, advocates say

Cook said the doubling of the income threshold for the tax credit will help more families that are earning income, but not enough to afford child care. The United Way has conducted research on those types of families, calling them ALICE: an individual or family who is asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed.

“They’re working. They’re churning it out every single month. But they’re coming up short,” Cook said. “The (expanded tax credit) captures so many more families.”

Business interests are applauding the approved legislation as well, saying it will help employers find more workers.

“For a number of years, even pre-pandemic, we have continued to hear that talent is the No. 1 issue for our members. They need more of it, and we know from recent census numbers that Iowa’s not growing quite as quickly as the jobs that our members are creating,” said Andrea Woodard, senior vice president of government relations and public policy for the Greater Des Moines Partnership, a coalition of central Iowa businesses and chambers of commerce.

“Child care access and affordability is often a huge piece of that, and with a population in a state that hinges heavily on two parents working outside the home, child care is increasingly important in our state,” Woodard said.