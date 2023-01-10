Chugging to Silvis: Former building to become rail preservation museum

A new railroad museum is chugging along in a former railway-equipment shop in Silvis.

Located in the railroad yard off Route 92 is a 400,000 square foot, brown-bricked building that once was the largest locomotive repair shop of the Chicago, Rock Island & Pacific Railroad before it shut down in March 1980 and later was taken over by National Railway Equipment.

A year ago, the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America, or RHMA, a nonprofit organization, bought the former shop to use it for the preservation of rail cars and engines, leasing a portion of it for equipment-shop uses.

Driving down the long gravel road to the building, one might presume the building is abandoned, collecting dust as the days go by. But on the inside, through the bright red doors, is a building that already houses historic locomotives and passenger rail cars, waiting to be restored and reintroduced to the public.

It houses two steam locomotives, a diesel locomotive, and a few passenger rail cars — ready to be restored to their former glory. The equipment was donated to RHMA in November by Union Pacific.

Eventually, the nonprofit will transform the sprawling old building into a museum. For now, it remains closed to the public as the restoration of the locomotives begins.

President and Chief Operating Officer of RHMA, Steve Sandberg, said the goal is to create an in-demand tourist attraction.

“The vision is eventually, someday, having a public museum where people can come, kids can come and work and ride and see some real old-fashioned trains,” Sandberg said.

The RHMA groups hopes to host an open house in the spring, inviting a limited number of people to see the trains, including two steam locomotives — the UP “Challenger” steam locomotive No. 3985 that American Locomotive Co. built in 1943 and the “Santa Fe” type 2-10-2 steam locomotive No. 5511 built by Baldwin in 1923.

During a recent visit, volunteers were wearing safety glasses and gloves and were bundled in sweatshirts, jeans, and steel-toed boots, ignoring the cold draft through the old building as they scraped grease amid flying sparks.

The “Challenger” is in the early restoration process, which is expected to take up to three years.

“This was one of the most powerful locomotives that were in operation,” Sandberg said while pointing to the two engines, boiler and a set of 4-6-6-4 wheels. Once the locomotive gets going, it can get up to 75 miles per hour.

The locomotives were stored in a warehouse in Wyoming and have not been seen by the public since 1961.

Located toward the back of the building is a bright-yellow, Union Pacific diesel locomotive. Sandberg said it is one of the world’s largest diesel locomotives, manufactured in 1961. Near the bright red door sits two business cars, “Selma” which is named after a farm, Sandberg said, and “Stanford,” named after Leland Stanford.

Dave Herrell, president, and CEO of Visit Quad Cities said the sheer magnitude of the space and footprints the place has would be a unique destination asset, paying homage to all things rail.

“It’s this beautiful old building and, yes, it’s kind of battle-tested but, if you can repurpose it, reimagine it, and create a space that can be used for tourism and overnight demand to help further that story, I think that’s very unique,” Herrell said.

Known for rivers, roads, and rails, the potential museum focuses on something that has played an integral part in the Quad-City area and helps target specific industries, such as advanced manufacturing, transportation, and logistics.

“It’s a regional asset and I think it could do things to attract a lot of awareness and notoriety for the Quad- Cities,” Herrell said. “It really does provide lift to tourism, economic development, and quality of place.”

The RHMA recently received $25,000 from the Candelaria Fund, quickly turning it into $75,000, thanks to matching-grant opportunities. The donation will be used for restoration.

Silvis Mayor Matt Carter said the city has been working with RHMA and has been a mediator of sorts for lawmakers, educating them on what the museum is and what it could become. Carter said it would be an anchor for the area, tying the coasts from west to east back to the middle of the nation.

“It’s been great to see this come in, and I think there is a lot of underlying support for this to happen,” the mayor said.

To help traffic flow downtown and to keep people from crossing onto train tracks, the city is looking at the possibility of adding a walking bridge over the railyard to make it easier and safer to access the museum.

While the place has a long way to go before it is opened to the public, Sandberg said, the museum would be more than just looking and admiring the historic locomotives. The vision is to provide a new experience to the public while investing in the Quad-Cities’ economy.