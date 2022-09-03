Clarinda investigates alleged incidents of bullying, harassment at high school

Disciplinary action has been taken by the Clarinda Community School District after allegations of bullying and harassment at Clarinda High School surfaced last week.

A statement issued to students and parents Sept. 2 by the school district explained that Clarinda High School Principal Luke Cox had completed an investigation into the potential incidents.

"Consequences have been handed out for the violation of bullying and harassment. We have followed our student handbook, and involved the guidance of legal counsel, and the Clarinda Police (Department)," according to the statement.

Parents and students were officially notified of potential bullying and harassment taking place at Clarinda High School Aug. 31 in a statement issued by the school district entitled "Locker Room Issue."

That statement disclosed the school administration had been "made aware of some potential inappropriate behavior in the high school boy's locker room that has been taking place in the first block of the school day and after football practices.”

The statement went on to assure parents and students that the school district was working with the Clarinda Police Department, and legal counsel for the district, to investigate the concerns raised.

"We will continue to put our children's safety as our top priority," the statement vowed.

The Aug. 31 statement then concluded by directing anyone with additional information on the alleged incidents to contact Cox at Clarinda High School.

In the Sept. 2 statement, the Clarinda Community School District thanked the students and parents of the district for their patience while the investigation was being conducted.

"We will be handing any more statements over to our police department for further investigation. If you feel a crime has been committed, you will need to file that with the Clarinda Police Department," read the statement.

Harassment and bullying, as defined by the Clarinda School District in its Anti-Bullying/ Anti-Harassment Policy included in the Clarinda 7-12 Building Student Handbook for 2022-2023, involves a repeated, or potentially repeated, act toward an individual that creates a hostile school environment for that person. This can include electronic, written, verbal or physical acts that meet at least one of four conditions.

The policy sets those conditions as placing a person in reasonable fear of being harmed or having their property harmed; having a damaging effect on the mental health of the individual; greatly interfering with the person's academic or career performance; or significantly interfering with a person's ability to "participate in or benefit from the services, activities or privileges provided by a school."

"Any student found to have violated or retaliated in violation of this policy shall be subject to measures up to, and including, suspension and expulsion. Any school employee found to have violated or retaliated in violation of this policy shall be subject to measures up to, and including, termination of employment. Any school volunteer found to have violated or retaliated in violation of this policy shall be subject to measures up to, and including, removal from service and exclusion from school grounds," states the policy.