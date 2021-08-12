Clay County board in Nebraska to consider resolution supporting views of right-wing constitution group

“You know what I train sheriffs to do? Kick ’em the hell out of your county,” said Mack, referring to the federal government and the IRS, according to an article in the Elko Daily Free Press.

Mack’s group asserts that “the law enforcement powers held by the sheriff supersede those of any agent, officer, elected official or employee from any level of government when in the jurisdiction of the county,” according to its website.

It states that the southern border must be secured (the organization suggests deploying armed drones that are being brought back from the Middle East), that universal background checks for guns are ineffective and that “states should have a plan for assuming control of all” federal land that was “not obtained by Constitutional means.” The group has also opposed mandates on mask wearing to prevent COVID-19.

Mack gained national notoriety when he and a group of sheriffs won a partial Supreme Court ruling against the 1994 Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act. He successfully argued that local law enforcement should not be required to do all the background checks required by the federal law.