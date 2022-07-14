Cleanup of Nox-Crete site on hold due to insurance-related investigation

Rusted chemical barrels and other debris still litter the shell of the burned-out Nox-Crete warehouse in central Omaha, weeks after a three-alarm fire.

Cleanup of the site has been delayed by an insurance-related investigation of the fire, according to documents filed with state environmental regulators.

The fiery blaze sent black smoke and noxious fumes roiling across central Omaha on May 30, prompting a voluntary evacuation of some of the nearby neighborhoods. After the fire, milky white and bluish runoff could be seen flowing from the site, those documents indicate.

State documents indicate that a July 26 meeting on the private investigation could clear the way for cleanup — assuming Nox-Crete has a plan ready to go.

As of Tuesday midafternoon, the company had not filed a cleanup plan with the state.

Owen Lasswell, spokesman for the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, said state environmental regulations require that Nox-Crete clean up the site, and the state has been in communication with the company toward that end.

The department advised Nox-Crete in a July 7 phone call that cleanup should occur “as soon as possible,” according to documents on the agency’s website.

Additionally, on June 23, the state advised the company to figure out what remained on-site so that it would have a cleanup plan ready for when the insurance review is complete.

Nox-Crete did not respond to a World-Herald request for information, so neither the status of the insurance investigation nor the cleanup plan was available.

The Omaha Fire Department completed its physical investigation of the fire on June 2 and turned the property over to Nox-Crete at that time, said Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick. A cause of the fire could not be determined, he said.

Fitzpatrick said it is standard practice for an insurance company to hire a private company to investigate the fire.

“On the civil side, there may be several entities that need to be put on notice and given access to examine the site,” he said. “There is always potential for large, complicated civil litigation in these types of cases.”

The importance of an expeditious cleanup was made clear on June 14, when nearly 2 inches of rain fell in Omaha. Runoff overwhelmed the berm that Nox-Crete had installed, allowing contaminated water to escape the premises, according to documents on file with the state. The warehouse is located near 20th Street and Woolworth Avenue.

Samples of the runoff, which was described as foul-smelling and a translucent milky color, were tested by Nox-Crete and Midwest Laboratories on behalf of the company. While it’s not clear how expansive the testing was, Midwest Laboratories found that the runoff contained petroleum products.

Nox-Crete has since shored up the berm with landscape fabric and rock, according to state documents.

Jim Theiler, assistant director of Omaha Public Works, said the city is satisfied with Nox-Crete’s updated storm runoff plan.

In addition to the berm, he said Nox-Crete has laid an absorbent sock on the ground (a long roll of absorbent) to filter oils and other petroleum-based products from runoff.

“The runoff ... has passed through a containment system that helps trap and remove the pollutants before it leaves the site,” he said.

The city has concluded that Omaha’s sewer treatment plant can process runoff that is entering Omaha’s sewers, Theiler said.

That conclusion, he said, is based on the fact that the city has a better understanding of what was stored in the warehouse, the city was able to provide input into Nox-Crete’s storm runoff plan and Nox-Crete has washed down the site, collecting water from cleanup in containers.

Washing down the site “helped remove some of the contaminants from what was running off into the system,” he said.

According to documents on file with the state, Nox-Crete has said the bluish and whitish tint to past runoff is from the pigment and resin used to seal the edges of plywood.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is in charge of monitoring the Nox-Crete site for problems; the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said it has no role, unless its help is requested by the state.

According to state documents, Nox-Crete has hired the Paul Davis company to oversee the cleanup, and it, in turn, has subcontracted with Peitzmeier Demolition to clean up the burned-out warehouse and B2Environmental to do environmental work. B2Environmental has begun sampling waste inside the warehouse to inform the disposal plan, according to state documents.

It’s not clear whether Nox-Crete has submitted its cleanup plan to the state; a plan is not included among the documents publicly available.

Once cleanup of the warehouse is complete, Nox-Crete will test surrounding property for contamination to determine if further cleanup is needed. That said, testing conducted June 1-3 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found no actionable amounts of contaminants on property near the site, with one exception. A yard tested high for lead and that contamination is believed to be due to historical industrial processes in the area.

Characterizing the nature of the materials contained within the burn scar is important because Nox-Crete will have to take it to the proper type of landfill. Uncontaminated building materials can be taken to a construction landfill while contaminated materials may have to be taken to a hazardous waste landfill.