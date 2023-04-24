Friday afternoon, Embrace Nebraska and other groups dedicated to raising awareness about climate change, marched from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's union to the steps of the state Capitol.

A group of about 50 people — ranging from freshmen in high school to retirees — gathered to hear from speakers who gave speeches, told stories and read poems.

UNL alumni Kat Woerner, who helped organize the rally, has been active on the environmentalism front for years, creating and piloting a recycling program on UNL's campus, lobbying at the Nebraska Legislature and in Washington, D.C., for legislation, working with the university's Student Organic Farm and organizing climate strikes and marches.

Over the past year, Woerner traveled across Europe and attended climate strikes in the United Kingdom, France, Egypt and Germany.

She said she wanted to take the knowledge she got abroad and apply it locally.

"Looking at all the young people in the crowd, it's really a testament to our generation's ability to make change," she said. "It's a visual signifier that we have the power to change the world."

Will Green, a UNL junior majoring in political science and economics who spoke at the rally, said the group decided to hold the march on Earth Day to increase visibility and awareness.

"I think it's really important to take action and take initiative," Green said. "Being able to speak empowers other people and gives strength to the movement. Taking the courage and getting up to speak was really important to me, and I hope I inspired some action today."

Even though the crowd was small, Green said that everything is a step forward.

"Any step in the right direction is amazing — something as little as someone coming out to help support us today and something as major as the Nebraska state government passing climate legislation" he said.