Clinton man charged with sexually abusing three juvenile family members, fathering two children

A Clinton man is facing multiple charges of sexual abuse after police say he sexually abused three family members, two of whom gave birth to a child he fathered.

Richard Everett Clark, 53, is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, while third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Clinton Police Officer Rodney Livesay, the investigation into Clark began March 24, 2021, when he was contacted by Detective Travis St. Cyr of the Sedalia, Mo., police department about an investigation into the sexual abuse of children in both Missouri and Clinton.

During the investigation, Livesay said that within Clinton, Clark sexually abused three female family members. The abuse of victim one started before the girl was 10, and continued from 1998 through 2004. The abuse stopped once the girl reached 16.

The abuse of the second victim started when the girl was 10 and continued from 2000 through 2006. The victim delivered a child at age 17. Genetic tests by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation laboratory indicate Clark is the father of the child.

The abuse of the third victim began when she was 11, and started in 2002 and ended in 2006. The assaults happened at least once a month until she was 15. The third victim became pregnant and delivered a child at age 16 in 2007. Genetic tests from the DCI laboratory indicate Clark also is the father of that child.

Clark was arrested Friday and booked into the Clinton County Jail.

During a first appearance Saturday in Clinton County District Court, Magistrate Michael Judge set Clark’s bond at $50,000, cash only, and scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for May 24.

There was no information late Tuesday on any charges Clark faces in Sedalia, Mo.

