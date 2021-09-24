Closed now for nearly 30 years, Peony Park was a center of fun for generations

A sand-bottom swimming pool, originally three acres with a 5-million gallon capacity, replaced the pond in 1926. It was built over a large underground lake that was tapped by seven artesian wells. A fireproof bathhouse was said to be large enough to accommodate 5,000 swimmers a day. Lights were installed in 1929.

With the Crystal Ballroom, the natural-bottom pool, 10 acres of athletic fields, a playground and picnic grounds, by 1933, Peony was declaring that it was “Omaha’s Family Country Club.” The Royal Grove for outdoor dancing opened in 1934 and the Tower Tourist Village (later the New Tower Inn) a year later.

During the Big Band era, Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway and, later, Guy Lombardo, played the Peony. So did one-time Omaha chicken farmer (80th and Miami streets) Lawrence Welk. Contrary to lore, Welk’s home base in town was the Chermot Ballroom at 27th and Farnam streets and not Peony. Malec’s claim in the 1960s that — in the 1930s — he inspired the term “champagne music” for Welk’s use also seems implausible.

Peony was a favorite stop for Omaha servicemen going back and forth in World War II. Malec, in 1968, said it was after the war when they were back for good and wanting to “romance the girls.”