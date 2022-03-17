Codefendant says Vazquez 'asked me if he could shoot' before fatally wounding officer

COLUMBUS — Orion Ross, the man barricaded in a bedroom at 33rd and Vine streets with Felipe Vazquez as Lincoln police closed in around to arrest him on Aug. 26, 2020, said before they made their escape attempt Vazquez "asked me if he could shoot, shoot out."

"What did you say?" Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda asked Ross, who took the stand here Thursday at Vazquez's first-degree murder trial for the fatal shooting of Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera.

"What you do is what you do," Ross answered. "Because it's his life."

Ross said he woke that morning, a Wednesday, to a knock on the door and police announcing they were there to arrest Vazquez on a warrant.

He said Vazquez locked the door.

For 20 minutes or so, the officers talked, trying to convince him to come out.

Ross was anxious. He had a warrant for his arrest, too. He kept quiet.

Then, Ross said, "(Vazquez) said it was time to get to the bat cave. Batman will meet us there."

It was a place at nearby Wyuka Cemetery where they sometimes hung out with friends. They would meet one nicknamed Batman there.

Ross said Vazquez asked for the gun, and he told him it was under the pillow.

Vazquez got it, then coughed so police couldn't hear as he cocked it.

They stood in front of the bedroom window that faces Vine Street, and Vazquez asked if he could shoot, Ross said.

Ross left his wallet behind so Vazquez's stepbrother could use it to bond him out if he got caught.

They both cinched up their hoodies around their faces, and Vazquez pulled back the curtain and "upped the gun," pointing it at the window, and Ross threw a mug through to break it.

Ross said he'd seen a cop with a shield outside.

"I just remember him ... lowering it," he said.

"Then where did he go?" Prenda asked.

"Out the window," he said.

Ross followed.

He said he doesn't remember hearing the sound of gunfire, but does remember hearing an "agony-type scream" from one of the officers.

Herrera had been shot in the chest, fatally wounded.

Ross testified that in July, in a men's room on the drive to West Memphis, Arkansas, where Ross's family was moving, Vazquez had shown him the gun, stolen from Ross's mom's ex in Lincoln.

Ross showed it to friends at a party in a Lincoln park two days before the shooting.

On cross examination, Ross admitted he had been in control of the gun in Arkansas, and was the one who knew about the gun in a lock box under his mom's bed. Ross admitted, too, that he was the one who pulled it from his waistband and showed it to friends at a party earlier that week.

Defense attorney Nancy Peterson asked Ross about how he'd accidentally fired the gun into a wall in a friend's basement two days earlier.

He said he'd forgot about it when he gave an interview with police as part of a plea deal to reduce his charges.

"I've spent the last two years trying to forget that day and the days before it," Ross said.

The case continues this week in Platte County District Court, where the trial was moved because of pretrial publicity.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

