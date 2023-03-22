When kids walk into the Columbus Area Children’s Museum for the first time later this year, their smiles and excitement are sure to light up the room.

The museum will be housed in the eastern corner of the Columbus Community Building, which is currently under construction at 14th Street and 26th Avenue in downtown Columbus.

In 2020, voters approved a $10 million bond issue for the construction of the community building, funded by an existing half-cent sales tax. The three-story structure will also house the Columbus Public Library, Columbus Arts Council, a satellite location of The Broken Mug and city hall.

The bond paid for the construction of the museum’s shell but, as a separate entity, the museum itself is a 100% solely funded, with sponsorships and grants being secured for exhibits and the rest of the facility’s needs.

Set to open this fall, the two-story Columbus Area Children’s Museum will have seven general areas – dramatic play, loose parts playground, early childhood play area, Kidstown, Farm Adventure, water play and a STEM area – as well as a sensory room, a multipurpose room and an outdoor play area.

“Each exhibit area could have 10 to 15 different components within it. There are going to over a hundred activities for kids to be able to play with throughout the entire museum, and they're all age appropriate,” said Tim Kacena, a Children's Museum board member. “As you get older, you're going to understand different pieces of each exhibit. If the child is younger, they will have pieces within that particular exhibit that they can comprehend, and as they mature and comprehend more over time, they will understand more advanced pieces within each exhibit.”

Essentially, kids will be able to keep coming back to the museum as they get older and learn something new from the same exhibit.

Board members have been working for the last few years on the new facility’s plans, becoming a 501(c)3 organization and securing funding.

The latest of these developments has been the hire of Katy McNeil as the museum’s executive director. McNeil started in her new position at the beginning of March.

McNeil noted she hopes to continue building relationships in the area while helping to make Columbus better for the next generation.

Stepping down as director at the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau for a new venture wasn’t one she took lightly.

“My husband and I, we talked about it, we prayed about it, we thought about it, looked at all the angles and kind of just weighed everything out,” McNeil said. “I felt like it was just placed on my heart, that it was something that I needed to do.”

Kacena added CACM visitors will also be able to see the advancements in virtually every part of life.

“We will show how our world has progressed from old farming to modern farming, from old vehicles to new vehicles and tying it together, how innovation can really drive the world and how these kids are going to be the future of innovation for the world,” Kacena added.

Children’s museums also allow for children to learn social skills with children they don’t know or see on a regular basis, he noted.

“Every child in a children's museum is a friend,” Kacena said. “The smiles on their faces and how they interact with each other is so much fun to witness, even though they’ve never met each other in their life. They become friends instantly, and they started playing together immediately. They are building those social skills at a young age. That's what we're shooting for.”

With the closest children’s museum being at least an hour's drive from Columbus, the new facility will be a major draw for the area.

“It's not the Columbus children’s museum, it’s the Columbus Area Children’s Museum so everybody across the region is going to be able to utilize this,” Kacena said. “It’s going to be a draw for everybody that comes to Columbus and it will be an economic development draw, as well as an education attraction.”

Best public elementary schools in Nebraska Best public elementary schools in Nebraska