Column: Andy Hoffman was an ordinary Nebraskan doing extraordinary things

We spoke for an hour. As I took notes, I wrote down four words that summed up the man on the other end of the line.

Love. Family. Faith. Courage.

Hoffman was so upbeat that I had to remind myself what we were talking about. He was so full of hope and fight it made you want to cry — and enlist right next to him in that fight.

If Jack Hoffman was the embodiment of every Nebraska boy running to daylight in that Husker uniform, then Andy in many ways was the doting and proud Nebraska dad.

In his book “Yards After Contact,” Andy Hoffman unabashedly described himself as a conservative, hardworking, red-blooded American who drove a pickup and loved to go hunting and wash down a steak with a cold beer.

This common Nebraskan was like so many Nebraskans, unafraid to do the uncommon in the name of family and what they believe in.

The Hoffmans never asked for the spotlight. Certainly, there are thousands of kids and families nationwide who are fighting the disease, going through all the bad stuff.

It happened because Keith Zimmer, NU’s life skills director, had heard about Jack. Zimmer asked Burkhead if he would meet with Jack, whose favorite Husker was Burkhead.