Column: Andy Hoffman was an ordinary Nebraskan doing extraordinary things

An ordinary man doing extraordinary things.
Andy Hoffman was the guy next door. You had him over to watch a sunset in the driveway. You watched Husker games together. You talked about your kids. You laughed together and wondered where your lives went.
Andy Hoffman was the guy next door, if that guy’s son was on "SportsCenter" scoring a touchdown at Memorial Stadium and he attended the ESPYs and met the president of the United States.
And that neighbor started a foundation that raised more than $8.4 million for pediatric brain cancer research.
It’s been eight years since I first talked with Andy. It was just after his 7-year-old son, Jack, a brain cancer patient, ran for a 69-yard touchdown in the 2013 Red-White spring game.
It was a phone interview. Andy was an attorney up in Atkinson, a classic Nebraska small town halfway between Norfolk and Valentine.
I was struck by the enthusiasm in Hoffman’s voice. He told me everything that I needed to know about Jack, their family, their friendship with former Husker Rex Burkhead, Bo Pelini, high school football and life in a small town.
And Hoffman spoke candidly, without hesitation, about young Jack’s fight.
We spoke for an hour. As I took notes, I wrote down four words that summed up the man on the other end of the line.
Love. Family. Faith. Courage.
Hoffman was so upbeat that I had to remind myself what we were talking about. He was so full of hope and fight it made you want to cry — and enlist right next to him in that fight.
If Jack Hoffman was the embodiment of every Nebraska boy running to daylight in that Husker uniform, then Andy in many ways was the doting and proud Nebraska dad.
In his book “Yards After Contact,” Andy Hoffman unabashedly described himself as a conservative, hardworking, red-blooded American who drove a pickup and loved to go hunting and wash down a steak with a cold beer.
This common Nebraskan was like so many Nebraskans, unafraid to do the uncommon in the name of family and what they believe in.
The Hoffmans never asked for the spotlight. Certainly, there are thousands of kids and families nationwide who are fighting the disease, going through all the bad stuff.
It happened because Keith Zimmer, NU’s life skills director, had heard about Jack. Zimmer asked Burkhead if he would meet with Jack, whose favorite Husker was Burkhead.
A meeting over lunch turned into a tour of the stadium and locker room, which became Burkhead bringing Jack to practice.
Jack was a big enough celebrity around the Husker locker room that two years later, the coaches came up with the idea to have Jack run a play in the 2013 spring game.
The Hoffmans were on the fast track to ESPN celebrity status and national recognition. It all happened so fast.
Somewhere along the way, Andy decided to turn the attention into a positive. He created the Team Jack Foundation to raise awareness and research money for pediatric cancer.
Through all the travel back and forth to Boston hospitals, the chemo, the pain, the fear, running a foundation and trying to keep their lives as normal as possible, Andy and wife Bri somehow made it all work.
It started with a T-shirt campaign to raise $100,000. And it just kept going. There was a Team Jack dinner every year, with nationally known guest speakers, in Lincoln. The ball kept rolling. Andy couldn’t stop it. It was like Jack’s run. Keep going. Don’t look back.
Then one day, before our eyes, Jack sprouted into a young man. Who plays high school football.
It was like Jack running into that end zone. Until it happened.
Last summer, news came that Andy had been diagnosed with a brain tumor. All those years of raising money and awareness to fight for his son, and now the disease was touching the father.
What had that good family done to deserve such a double gut punch?
That’s not how the Hoffmans looked at it, of course. Love. Family. Faith. Courage.
Andy Hoffman, such a pillar of strength, hope and integrity through his son’s fight, now had the fight of his life.
That fight ended on Monday, when Andy Hoffman, beloved husband and father, died.
Not long ago, I heard one of my favorite songs, “Wichita Lineman.” It’s about a worker on top of a telephone poll, dreaming about his loved one.
Jimmy Webb, the songwriter, described the Lineman as “an ordinary man, doing extraordinary things.”
For me, that was Andy Hoffman.
He was a small-town Nebraska man who was given the ball and asked to plunge through the line and fight for an opening and run for pay dirt.
Through his life, and his love, Andy found it.
