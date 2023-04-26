DES MOINES — The Iowa Senate Ethics Committee chose not to take action on an ethics complaint against a GOP senator alleging a conflict of interest relating to a CO2 pipeline bill, but they did not fully dismiss it either.

The complaint against Sen. Mike Bousselot of Ankeny, filed by progressive activist group Citizens for Community Improvement (CCI), stemmed from his decision not to schedule a subcommittee meeting on a bill that would have limited the eminent domain authority of carbon dioxide capture pipelines.

The group alleged Bousselot has a conflict of interest because of his past work for Summit Agricultural Group — the parent company of Summit Carbon Solutions, which is seeking a permit to build a CO2 pipeline across the state — and his stint as former Gov. Terry Branstad’s chief of staff. Branstad is now a senior advisor for Summit Carbon.

‘No further action’ on complaint

The six-member ethics committee, divided evenly between Republicans and Democrats, voted unanimously on Wednesday to notify Bousselot that no further action will be taken unless further substantiating information is presented. The action is distinct from outright dismissing the complaint, and also from admonishing the lawmaker or beginning an investigation.

The decision indicates the committee did not find a conflict of interest in Bousselot’s actions, but it leaves open the possibility of revisiting the question if more information is presented. The statute of limitations on ethics complaints is three years.

“Senator Bousselot has not worked for them for six years. So he has no financial stake investment with them,” said committee chair Sen. Tom Shipley, a Republican from Nodaway. “So if somebody has evidence to the contrary, then that’s what we’d look at.”

Group questions prior employment

Iowa CCI has been urging Senate lawmakers to pass House File 565, which would require CO2 pipelines to obtain 90% of their route through voluntary sales before being granted authority to take land through eminent domain.

Three pipelines are being proposed in the state, championed by the Iowa ethanol industry as vital for keeping the industry afloat. The pipelines would capture CO2 and ethanol plants and deposit it in reservoirs underground, taking advantage of federal tax credits and opening ethanol to low-carbon markets.

Two pipeline companies, Summit and Navigator CO2 Ventures, have indicated intent to use eminent domain for their pipelines, while the third, Wolf Carbon Solutions, does not intend to use eminent domain.

After the bill passed the House, Bousselot was assigned as chair of the three-member subcommittee on the bill, but a meeting was never held. Bousselot told the Cedar Rapids Gazette in March there was not enough time to get the bill through the legislative process before a deadline.

The group making the complaint alleged Bousselot’s prior employment by Summit Agricultural Group and Branstad constitutes a conflict of interest. Bousselot was appointed Branstad’s chief of staff in 2015 after previously serving as a legal counsel, and was hired as a manager at Summit Agricultural Group in 2017.

They also pointed to campaign donations from Summit CEO Bruce Rastetter and Branstad, who frequently donate to Republican candidates, as potential sources of influence. Rastetter made a $5,000 contribution to Bousselot’s campaign committee in 2022, and Branstad contributed $250.

Sen. Pam Jochum, a Democrat from Dubuque, said Bousselot exercised “questionable judgment, and at worst, engaged in the appearance of unethical conduct,” and that he should have declined to be the bill’s subcommittee chair.

She said having the subcommittee chair position presents a different level of influence compared to simply voting on a bill.

“Being a subcommittee chair or eventually floor manager is an official function of the Senate, which raises more serious questions than being one of 26 votes getting legislation over the line,” she said. “This is not a situation that any of us relish or wants to be in, but here we are.”

One member of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement was escorted out of the committee room by state troopers when he interrupted the meeting asking the senators to provide documents the group had requested. The group later said it requested communications between senators regarding the bill, but those documents are not subject to the state’s open records law.

Bousselot: ‘Frivolous and politically-motivated’ complaint

In his response to the complaint, Bousselot said it was “frivolous and politically motivated” and “filed by an extreme organization and failed political candidate.”

He noted Summit Carbon Solutions, the subsidiary of Summit Agriculture Group, did not exist when he worked for the parent company.

He said the Senate ethics rules dictate a conflict of interest can only exist regarding current employment or monetary interest -- noting he has no financial stake in Summit or any other carbon pipeline company.

“This complaint proposes a standard as dangerous as it is ridiculous,” he said in a statement on Wednesday after the committee’s decision. “Alleging a violation for not acting on a piece of legislation is absurd in concept, limitless in its application, and impossible to adjudicate. The complaint is as preposterous and partisan as the organization who filed it.”