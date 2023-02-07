OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College settled a lawsuit brought by a former player over identity concerns relating to a 2018 newspaper story about the baseball program's use of assigning identities to foreign-born players so they could work security jobs to raise money for the program.

In settling the lawsuit, Indian Hills did not admit to any wrongdoing or admit to any facts alleged by the lawsuit.

A case brought by former player Cobi Thomas was settled in January following the agreement. In his lawsuit, Thomas alleged he had to withdraw from William Penn University because of an issue with his social security number that meant his identity could not be verified.

Thomas had attended IHCC in the fall of 2017 and participated in the baseball program before he transferred to WPU in the spring term of 2018.

A court petition filed by Thomas' attorney Monte McCoy cited a 2018 story by the Daily Iowegian newspaper that reported baseball coaches had, among other things, assigned false identities to foreign-born players so they could work security jobs as a fundraiser for the program.

Thomas' name was among those said to be used in the scheme, based on a photo of a list provided by players to the newspaper. Thomas sued the college for breach of contract, negligence and identity theft.

The college's settlement made no admission of wrongdoing. As far as compensation the agreement stipulates the college will forgive $3,598.96 that Thomas had owed to the college. Each party was responsible for their own legal fees as part of the agreement.

IHCC President Matt Thompson told the Courier the lawsuit was settled because "the college felt it was time to reach a settlement agreement allowing all parties to move on."

Thomas had filed the lawsuit in 2020.

The Daily Iowegian's story in 2018 was published after two coaches — long-time head coach Cam Walker and assistant coach Steve Kletke — were let go in the summer. The college said they were not fired and they did not resign. Instead, the college simply allowed their contracts to expire.

The newspaper reported various allegations made by several players regarding treatment by the coaches and the scheme that provided false identities to players in America on education visas that forbid off-campus work.

Players with the college's baseball program had worked security jobs to help raise funds for the program. Student-athletes holding visas were assigned aliases of former players and members of Walker's family because they could not legally work off-campus, players told the newspaper.

