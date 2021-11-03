Contracted nurse delivered narcotics to Lancaster County jail inmates, sheriff's office says

A nurse who had been contracted to work inside the Lancaster County Jail was arrested last week for allegedly delivering narcotics to people incarcerated at the facility, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Amanda Danekas had been employed with Wellpath, a Lincoln-based nursing service, for about eight months before employees at the jail reported to the sheriff's office in late October that they suspected the 44-year-old had been dealing narcotics at the West O Street jail, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said Wednesday.

Deputies served a search warrant at Danekas' apartment near South 56th Street and Shady Creek Court on Friday, Houchin said.

Inside the apartment, deputies found a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue and a box containing 230 pills, including metformin hydrochloride, cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride and clonazepam, Houchin said.

Danekas was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Houchin emphasized that the woman wasn't employed directly by the county but instead worked as a contracted employee.

Houchin declined to say how or how long Danekas is alleged to have been delivering drugs to inmates at the jail.

"We don't want other people to learn and try to do the exact same things," Houchin said. "They're talented enough without us helping them."

The 44-year-old served as a medication aide within the jail, according to the affidavit for her arrest filed in Lancaster County Court.

One inmate, who told investigators he had an inappropriate relationship with Danekas, had called the contracted employee 110 times dating back to April 16 -- only two weeks after Danekas finished her jail orientation training.

The inmate told investigators that he had instructed Danekas to bring fentanyl, a powerful opioid that can be deadly in high doses or when mixed with other narcotics, into the jail. The inmate also told investigators she had delivered a box of Sour Patch Kids that contained a THC edible, according to the affidavit.

Houchin, who briefed reporters on Danekas' arrest Wednesday morning, did not mention the fentanyl or edibles alleged to have been delivered into the jail.

Investigators interviewed Kimberly Whitney, another former nurse at the jail who was arrested in June on suspicion of unlawful acts by a correctional employee, who said Danekas was known to provide inmates with medications without orders and had often given her cellphone number to inmates, according to the affidavit.

Whitney told investigators she wasn't sure if Danekas had ever brought illegal drugs into the facility. Deputies did not find fentanyl or THC edibles at Whitney's apartment.

Danekas, who was booked at the same jail she is alleged to have delivered drugs at, is out on bond.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0