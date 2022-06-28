Controversial Lincoln Spider-Man sculpture destroyed

Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Carnage and Venom were no match for Spider-Man. What finally brought his demise? A fallen tree branch.

The red and black Spider-Man-inspired sculpture that sparked controversy in 2019 when it was mistaken for devil horns lost its final battle after a tree fell on top of it during a storm last week.

The 6-by-6-foot fiberglass sculpture, which depicted Spider-Man's hands and web-shooters, was created by Ian Anthony Laing as part of Campus Life's serving hands public art campaign. It was later sold to Mark DeMars of California, but the sculpture stayed in Lincoln at his parents' house.

"He bought it and was really enjoying it and now it's been totally demolished by a random act of God," said Matt Schulte, executive director of Campus Life. "It just kind of creates a sinking feeling, but it also brings back good, positive memories of what the project was."

While DeMars is a big Spider-Man fan, he didn't buy the sculpture for its nod to the Marvel Universe — he bought it for the controversy behind it.

"I told him the story of the hands and how they were seen as devil horns, and he thought that was hilarious," said Barb DeMars, his mother. "So unbeknownst to us, when it came up for auction, he purchased these hands for us."

The sculpture found a home in their backyard and became more than just a joke to Barb and Jim DeMars.

"I am devastated. I mean, I would just sit here and look at it. I would smile every morning and think of my son," Barb said. "It just happened. And it could have fallen anywhere else, but it hit the hands."

The DeMars family is hoping to have the sculpture repaired or recreated, which could prove to be difficult as the original mold to the hands has since been thrown away.

The sculpture found the spotlight in 2019 when a woman noticed it displayed at 27th and Capitol Parkway and mistook the fingers for devil horns.

She was outraged.

She said the sculpture offended her and called it a "hate crime against the church" in a letter to the mayor's office. She wanted it gone.

Schulte had calls from news agencies across the country wanting to know more about the controversial sculpture.

Stories about the Lincoln sculpture ran in CNN, the New York Post, Daily Mail and more.

Even though the problem had been resolved, the story of the mishap blew up.

"Somehow or another it just got picked up," Schulte said.

But ultimately the offended woman learned the intended meaning behind the sculpture.

"Eventually she came back to me and said 'I'm sorry, I see now it's Spider-Man hands and I'm glad that you guys are doing good work in the community,'" Schulte said. "It was nice that we could reconcile with her."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or jebbers@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0