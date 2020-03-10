Coronavirus has reached South Dakota

“The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Pierre has confirmed the first presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in South Dakota,” Noem said in a statement. “The cases are travel related. While we wait for the CDC to conduct their confirmatory testing, the Department of Health staff is working to identify additional people who came in close contact with these individuals to decrease the spread of illness.”

Iowa and Nebraska also recently reported their first cases of COVID-19. Iowa's count had reached eight as of Monday afternoon, while Nebraska had confirmed three cases.