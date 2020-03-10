PIERRE, S.D. -- The coronavirus has reached South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem said on Tuesday.
The state had recorded five confirmed cases, including one death, as of Tuesday afternoon, Noem said in an afternoon news conference.
The deceased person was identified as a man in his 60s from Pennington County who died Tuesday. None of the cases involve people who lived in Union, Clay or Yankton counties.
“The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Pierre has confirmed the first presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in South Dakota,” Noem said in a statement. “The cases are travel related. While we wait for the CDC to conduct their confirmatory testing, the Department of Health staff is working to identify additional people who came in close contact with these individuals to decrease the spread of illness.”
Iowa and Nebraska also recently reported their first cases of COVID-19. Iowa's count had reached eight as of Monday afternoon, while Nebraska had confirmed three cases.
“Our team has been preparing for weeks, and I am confident we have the right people in place to address this fluid situation," Noem said in the statement. "Without panicking, I encourage all South Dakotans to take this seriously — now is the time to prepare and to stay informed.”