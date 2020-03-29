Coronavirus peak expected in Iowa in 2-3 weeks, public health officials say

JOHNSTON -- The novel coronavirus is on a trajectory to peak in Iowa during the next two to three weeks, a state public health official said Sunday.

Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the state public health department, also cautioned that peak projection could change in the coming days and weeks.

“We’re thinking that we might see a first peak (of the virus) in the next two to three weeks,” Reisetter said during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus. The briefing was held Sunday at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge.

“That’s the best information that we have right now,” Reisetter added. “I would reiterate that things are changing on a daily basis, and we continue to look at numbers, both here in Iowa and what’s happening in other states. So that certainly could change. But that would be our best estimate right now.”

Thirty-eight new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed Sunday, bringing Iowa’s total to 336 cases since the virus first appeared here earlier this month, according to state public health data.