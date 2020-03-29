Coronavirus peak expected in Iowa in 2-3 weeks, public health officials say

Reynolds said her order to suspend non-essential medical procedures is part of an effort to preserve health care equipment that is needed for health care workers to care for patients infected with the coronavirus. States with high numbers of the virus are dealing with shortages of that equipment.

When it was suggested that some individuals may not consider an abortion an “elective” or “non-essential” procedure, Reynolds said those individuals should take their concerns or complaints to the state medicine board. She said other questions have arisen, such as whether removal of a kidney stone is an essential procedure.

“We kept the (proclamation’s) language broad,” Reynolds said. “With every one of the directives that we’ve made, or every one of the orders that we’ve put in place, there are questions. So I guess if they have questions, the Board of Medicine would be the enforcement or the oversight for this. So as people have questions, that’s where they can go and then they can maybe get the answers that they’re looking for.”