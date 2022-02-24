 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Corporal accused of smuggling drugs into Nebraska State Penitentiary, court records show

  • 0

A 34-year-old corporal with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services was arrested on Tuesday after he was allegedly caught smuggling more than 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine into the State Penitentiary in Lincoln last week, according to court filings. 

Edgar Gomez

Gomez

Staff at the facility found Edgar Gomez of La Vista had a beverage can with a hidden compartment as he entered the prison for work Friday, according to the affidavit for his arrest. 

Correctional staff members weren't immediately able to open the can and instructed Gomez to report to his duty location as normal, State Patrol Investigator Nathan Eymann wrote in the affidavit. 

By the time staff opened the compartment — discovering plastic baggies with 57.2 grams of meth and 65.1 grams of marijuana — Gomez had left the facility, Eymann wrote. 

Gomez was arrested Tuesday at a traffic stop in Omaha after investigators had staked out his house in La Vista, Eymann wrote. He was charged in Lancaster County on Wednesday with possession and delivery of meth. 

People are also reading…

The 34-year-old paid $10,000 to be released from the county jail on a $100,000 percentage bond, according to court filings. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What bills are still alive in the Iowa Legislature?

What bills are still alive in the Iowa Legislature?

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school tuition assistance and E15 ethanol requirements are still alive. As is a ban on transgender girls competing in girls sports and a book bill. A restriction on the use of eminent domain for private business is dead.

Watch Now: Related Video

What you can do to help the people of Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News