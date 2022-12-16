A story on page A1 in Thursday's Journal contained incorrect information about the state's budget due to a reporter error. Iowa’s state revenue is projected to dip slightly this budget year, and then increase marginally the following budget year, according to the state Revenue Estimating Conference. A previous article mistakenly reported projections for the wrong fiscal years. The corrected story is running in today's Journal on page A2.
Just In
CORRECTION
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grassley did not say how the suggestion affects his perception of Trump’s presidential run, but he has kept his distance from the former president since he announced he’d seek the office a third time.
Four teens have been booked into jail after authorities said they bludgeoned a 62-year-old man to death with a baseball bat near 38th and Hamilton streets.
The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is celebrating the birth of four cheetah cubs.
An employee at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium was stung by a stingray Friday afternoon and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Several Iowa hotels and motels recently have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding.
Interstate 80 was closed in both directions from North Platte west to the Wyoming border, and Interstate 76 was closed from its junction with I-80 to the Colorado border.
The man reported the theft on Tuesday after noticing the coins had gone missing, police said.
The deal amounts to the "largest financial obligation ever held by Iowa taxpayers," State Auditor Rob Sand found in his four-year review of the blockbuster agreement.
DES MOINES — Iowa’s digital traffic billboards have gotten into the holiday spirit, with safety messages the past two weeks borrowing from famously funny lines from classic Christmas movies.
Scott Wendel wasn’t sad about losing the property his family has farmed since 1912. He feels a sense of happiness and satisfaction about its next chapter.