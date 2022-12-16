 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CORRECTION

A story on page A1 in Thursday's Journal contained incorrect information about the state's budget due to a reporter error. Iowa’s state revenue is projected to dip slightly this budget year, and then increase marginally the following budget year, according to the state Revenue Estimating Conference. A previous article mistakenly reported projections for the wrong fiscal years. The corrected story is running in today's Journal on page A2.

