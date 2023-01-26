Council Bluffs firefighters find man dead inside house near Lake Manawa

Council Bluffs firefighters found a dead man and a dead dog inside a burning house near Lake Manawa Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to 114 Black Hawk St. just before 8:50 p.m., the Council Bluffs Fire Department said in a Thursday press release. Firefighters headed to the fire were told a person may be trapped in the house.

When they arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the structure. Fire crews found a dead man and a dead dog inside.

The southeast portion of the house sustained heavy damage, and the rest sustained smoke damage, according Dan Roberts, fire investigator at the department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Council Bluffs Fire Marshals Office. The identity of the man who died will be confirmed in an autopsy, although requesting an autopsy is standard procedure when there is a fatality in a fire, Roberts said.

The Daily Nonpareil's Tim Johnson contributed to this report.

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa #47. Osceola County #47. Henry County #43. Washington County #43. Howard County #43. Wright County #43. Boone County #41. Floyd County #41. Marion County #37. Sac County #37. Winnebago County #37. Warren County #37. Grundy County #35. Jasper County #35. Hardin County #34. Poweshiek County #32. Clay County #32. Madison County #27. Crawford County #27. Keokuk County #27. Delaware County #27. Shelby County #27. Benton County #26. Plymouth County #24. Greene County #24. Linn County #21. Adams County #21. Carroll County #21. Buchanan County #19. Kossuth County #19. Jefferson County #18. Humboldt County #16. Worth County #16. Dubuque County #13. Clayton County #13. Guthrie County #13. Mitchell County #12. Buena Vista County #11. Dickinson County #10. Bremer County #9. Cedar County #7. Jones County #7. Lyon County #5. Hancock County #5. Dallas County #4. Story County #3. Johnson County #2. Sioux County #1. Winneshiek County