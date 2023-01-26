 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs firefighters find man dead inside house near Lake Manawa

Council Bluffs firefighters found a dead man and a dead dog inside a burning house near Lake Manawa Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to 114 Black Hawk St. just before 8:50 p.m., the Council Bluffs Fire Department said in a Thursday press release. Firefighters headed to the fire were told a person may be trapped in the house.

When they arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the structure. Fire crews found a dead man and a dead dog inside.

The southeast portion of the house sustained heavy damage, and the rest sustained smoke damage, according Dan Roberts, fire investigator at the department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Council Bluffs Fire Marshals Office. The identity of the man who died will be confirmed in an autopsy, although requesting an autopsy is standard procedure when there is a fatality in a fire, Roberts said.

The Daily Nonpareil's Tim Johnson contributed to this report.

