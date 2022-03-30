Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison for death of pregnant woman, unborn child

A Council Bluffs man who pleaded no contest to manslaughter and second-degree assault of an unborn child was sentenced Tuesday in Sarpy County to five to eight years in prison.

Nicholas Holliday, 25, was found guilty in the shooting death of Madyson L. Dennis, 21, of Omaha, at a Bellevue residence. The incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. May 30, 2021, near 27th and Harrison Streets.

Investigators determined that Holliday was showing people a gun, and while he was handing the gun to Dennis, it discharged, killing her and her unborn child, said Gage Cobb, a deputy Sarpy County attorney. Investigators also determined that before handing the gun to Dennis, Holliday didn’t check to make sure the gun wasn’t loaded and was reckless in the manner in which he handed the gun to her.

Dennis was pronounced dead at the scene. Holliday was not present when authorities arrived, but he later was found in Omaha and arrested.

Holliday was sentenced to three to five years for manslaughter and two to three years for the assault of an unborn child. The sentences are to be served one after the other. Holliday will be credited with 303 days served in jail.

“Unfortunately, no amount of jail time will bring back Madyson Dennis or her unborn child that were killed as a result of the defendant’s actions,” Cobb said. “Our thoughts are with her family and friends as they continue to navigate the deep loss felt by her absence and the child they had yet to meet.”

