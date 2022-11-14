Council Bluffs schoolgirl with illness waiting to meet Dwayne Johnson

A Council Bluffs third-grader is stuck in a waiting game.

Chelsea Craig, 8, is waiting to finish chemotherapy — and waiting to meet Dwayne Johnson.

Chelsea became ill unexpectedly in spring 2021, according to her mother, Laura Craig.

“It started with her school reaching out to us,” she said.

The school called during the week before Easter to tell her that Chelsea was tired, didn’t want to play at recess and was not her usual self.

“She’s usually pretty happy,” her mother said. “She’s always running around and wanting to play with her friends, so the school knew something wasn’t right. It was a good three or four days in a row that they called us.”

Chelsea didn’t seem sick at home, but Craig thought she must need to see a doctor.

“I was going to take her to the doctor, and she freaked out,” her mom said. “She didn’t want to go. So I said, ‘OK, but Friday you’re going to the doctor.’”

They cancelled plans to go out of town that weekend.

“Friday night, out of nowhere, she started puking,” Craig said.

Chelsea’s father, Connor Craig, took her to CHI Health Mercy Hospital, she said. They checked her blood, and her white blood cell count was elevated; so they transferred her to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.

On Saturday, the couple went to the hospital to see how she was doing, Laura Craig said.

“It was that day that they told us she had leukemia,” she said. “It was very scary.”

On April 21, 2021, Chelsea started chemo at Children’s, Craig said. She missed the end of first grade and attended the beginning of second grade virtually.

“At first, it was pretty intense, but now she’s in remission and it’s down to once a month,” she said.

Her doctors say, once she finishes treatment, the illness probably won’t come back.

So where did Dwayne Johnson come in?

“The Rock” starred in “Jumanji,” a 2017 Columbia film about four teenagers getting stuck in a video game. He also did the voiceover for the demigod Maui in Disney’s animated picture, “Moana.” Both are available through Amazon Prime.

“We watch them pretty often,” Craig said. “She really liked him in the movie (‘Jumani’). She’s obsessed.”

Her 4-year-old brother, Logan, likes the movies, too, she said.

When Chelsea was diagnosed, the hospital gave them a list of organizations that might offer support or resources, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Craig said. Chelsea qualified for Make-A-Wish, and her wish was to meet “The Rock.” The Make-A-Wish people reached out to his people, but he’s been busy making movies. They don’t know when Chelsea will be able to meet him — maybe early next year.

However, Chelsea did receive a box of gifts from Johnson. They included clothes, shoes, gym bags and a water bottle, her mother said.

“She was very excited,” she said.

Hopefully, it’s enough to hold her over until Santa comes.