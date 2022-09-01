Council Bluffs Schools awarded $222K Therapeutic Classroom Grant

Council Bluffs Community School District has been awarded a $222,240 grant by the Iowa Department of Education to establish therapeutic classrooms for learners whose social-emotional or behavioral needs impact their ability to be successful in their current learning environment.

Council Bluffs was one of 10 school districts in the state to receive the grants, which totaled $2.3 million, according to a press release from the Department of Education. Woodbine Community School District was the other southwest Iowa district that received a grant.

“We were pleased to be awarded the Iowa Department of Education’s Therapeutic Classroom Grant in the amount of $222,240,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said in an email message. “The funds will be invested into our behavior support programs at Edison and Bloomer elementary schools. The grant will allow us to increase universal support and prevention activities and enhance social skills instruction and sensory integration through professional development activities, training, resources and parent family nights.

“Additionally, funds will be used to create exemplary sensory spaces at the two schools,” Murillo said. “The first Family Night was held Aug. 18, during which families were welcomed back, met staff and shared a meal.”

“We want our kids to be at their best when they’re in school, and this grant supports school districts taking that next step to further support their students so they have every opportunity to be successful,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in the press release. “This work is critically important, and we must continue to work collaboratively with schools, community mental health providers and our Area Education Agencies to support students and their whole health.”

“All students need support and resources that meet their individual needs,” Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said. “The therapeutic classroom grants help schools build upon their great work to promote the overall well-being of students. I commend this year’s awardees and their community partners for their plans to grow and strengthen a continuum of therapeutic supports so that every student has the support they need to succeed.”

The Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant was established through state legislation signed into law in 2020 and is part of a statewide effort to increase mental health supports for children, youth and families, the press release stated. Therapeutic supports include such things as social-emotional skill building, skills to cope with stress and trauma, mental health treatment and crisis intervention and follow-up. This is the second round of funds. Six school districts were awarded grants during the first round of funds for the 2021-22 school year.

In determining awards, priority was given to competitive district applicants who had applied during the last year and had not received an award. Additional consideration was given to equity across small, medium and large districts, collaborations with other agencies to provide the therapeutic classrooms and Mental Health and Disability Services Region. Proposals submitted by the 10 awarded districts will serve nearly 200 pre-K-12 students and will expand mental health supports for youth across seven of the state’s MHDS regions and seven of the AEA regions.

Grants will be distributed this fall for district implementation during the 2022-2023 school year.