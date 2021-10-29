Couple wanted charges filed because Wyoming library had sex ed, LGBTQ books

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A prosecutor won't charge library employees for making sex education and LGBTQ-themed books available to young people in a deeply conservative city in Wyoming coal-mining country, saying he wouldn't have a case.
The three books in the teenager section and one in the children's section are among dozens contested at the library in Gillette in recent weeks. Library officials have been reviewing the complaints.
One couple went further, bringing five books to the attention of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office in September. Sheriff's officials referred the matter to county prosecutors, who asked a prosecutor in a neighboring county to handle the matter to avoid a potential conflict of interest with fellow county officials at the library.
The books are “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson, “How Do You Make a Baby” by Anna Fiske, “Doing It” by Hannah Witton, “Sex is a Funny Word” by Cory Silverberg, and “Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy” by Andrew P. Smiler.
Four of the books aren't obscene and having them in the library youth sections isn't engaging in “sexual intrusion” under Wyoming laws that conceivably could apply, Weston County Attorney Michael Stulken wrote Wednesday to Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny.
“I cannot ethically bring criminal charges if the facts surrounding a certain matter are not supported by probable cause,” Stulken wrote.
Stulken didn't review “This Book is Gay” because he didn't get a copy, he wrote. The library board voted Monday to uphold a decision by library staff that moving “This Book is Gay” out of the teen section would be censorship, the Gillette News Record reported.
Stulken's opinion appeared to be thoroughly researched, the library's executive director, Terri Lesley, said Thursday. “I'm happy to have this decision made so that we can move on,” Lesley said by email.
Hugh Bennett, who along with his wife, Susan, filed the complaint with the sheriff’s office, called the decision not to file charges disappointing.
"We had thought that they would see a problem with recruiting children for sexual activity when they’re not mature enough for that to be an issue in their lives, creating an issue where it should not be created,” Bennett told The Associated Press.
The couple still believe it's wrong to use public money to keep such books in the library youth sections, Bennett said.
“I’m not intending to change my mind because of something a lawyer chooses to do or not do,” Bennett said.
Such complaints nonetheless pose a “real threat” to Wyoming's LGBTQ community, said Sara Burlingame, executive director of the LGBTQ advocacy group Wyoming Equality.
“Welcome to Wyoming. We're all opposed to all kinds of things. We don't ask the government to act against our neighbors,” Burlingame said.
The book objections follow protests and threats last summer over a transgender magician planning to perform at the library, causing the magician to cancel.
50 fall books you should consider reading
INTRODUCTION
Will fall be a season to celebrate?
In the book world, at least, prospects look good for new novels and beloved authors.
During the pandemic's traumatic first autumn, publishers delayed some titles even though 2020 produced rising sales. Many bookstores were closed, but nonfiction about social justice and Donald Trump (it was a dramatic election year, after all) sold well.
The coming months seem to return to a more traditional fall book season, with novels by Pulitzer Prize winners, a mix of debut authors and veterans, and even a few more anticipated books about Trump. Bob Woodward, show us what you got.
Some authors address the world during shutdown: Gary Shteyngart throws eight people together, where they isolate in "Our Country Friends." Louise Penny's new novel, on sale Aug. 24, anticipates life just after quarantine, when a speaker with a ruthless suggestion upsets sweet Three Pines.
But many books take readers to far different worlds: Anthony Doerr, who won the Pulitzer for his World War II book "All the Light We Cannot See," travels back to 15th-century Constantinople forward to Idaho — and a spaceship. Colson Whitehead sets "Harlem Shuffle" in the 1960s. And Amor Towles drives down "The Lincoln Highway" in the 1950s.
An Arab American woman works in a refugee camp in Rabih Alameddine’s "The Wrong End of the Telescope," and Margaret Verble’s "When Two Feathers Fell From the Sky" features a Cherokee horse-diver in 1920s Nashville.
Jonathan Franzen starts the first book of a hefty trilogy in 1971 Chicago (although he may have mined memories of the 1st Congregational Church of Webster Groves for details about a youth group).
Franzen's novel is called "Crossroads," which could be an apt label for the country as it enters another school year and autumn, trying to deal with the coronavirus.
Readers can decide whether to explore current events or escape to other lands. But whichever path they take, possibilities are plenty. Fall books look like something to celebrate.
Here are an easy 50 titles (and yes, there are more worth considering). Books are arranged alphabetically by date of scheduled release. Descriptions are informed by publishers, pre-release reviews and wire services; on-sale dates are subject to change.
AUGUST-SEPTEMBER
📖 Fiction 📖
'The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois'
'More Than I Love My Life'
'A Slow Fire Burning'
'Beautiful World Where Are You'
'In Every Mirror She's Black'
'The Magician'
'Matrix'
'The War For Gloria'
'Apples Never Fall'
'Harlem Shuffle'
'Harrow'
'Palmares'
'Bewilderment'
'The Book of Form and Emptiness'
'The Wrong End of the Telescope'
'A Calling for Charlie Barnes'
'Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth'
'Cloud Cuckoo Land'
📖 Nonfiction 📖
'Every Deep Drawn Breath'
'Home, Land, Security'
'On Freedom'
'Conquering the Pacific'
'Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation'
'Rule of the Robots'
'The Cause: The American Revolution and Its Discontents, 1773–1783'
'Peril'
OCTOBER
📖 Fiction 📖
'Crossroads'
'Fight Night'
'I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness'
'My Monticello'
'State of Terror'
'When Two Feathers Fell From the Sky'
'Silverview'
'Oh William!'
'As the Wicked Watch'
📖 Nonfiction 📖
'Carnival of Snackery'
'The Long War'
'The Taking of Jemima Boone'
'Letter to a Stranger'
'The Boys'
NOVEMBER-DECEMBER
📖 Fiction 📖
'All Her Little Secrets'
'The Dark Hours'
'Never'
'Our Country Friends'
'Look For Me I'll Be Gone'
'The Sentence'
'Wish You Were Here'
📖 Nonfiction 📖
'The 1619 Project'
'Profit and Punishment'
