COVID-19 causes Iowa liquor sales surge

ANKENY -- Apparently there’s nothing like a stay-at-home global pandemic to drive Iowans to drink.
Officials with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division announced Friday that liquor sales in March — the month Iowa confirmed its first cases of the novel coronavirus — jumped 26 percent to $31.9 million. Iowans followed that up by buying $28.6 million worth of spirts in April for a 2 percent increase from a year ago.
“Much of the sharp increase in liquor sales in March is believed to be attributable to changes in consumer behavior due to COVID-19,” according to an agency news release. That occurred as Iowa bars and restaurants were ordered closed to the public for sit-down service beginning on March 17 to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“As a result, Iowans appeared to shift to purchasing liquor by the bottle for at-home consumption,” according to the news release.
Iowa’s alcoholic beverages division sells liquor to off-premises retailers -- such as liquor stores, grocery stores, and convenience stores. But it is unable to track individual purchases of liquor by consumers.
State officials did note, however, that sales data for March 16 through April 1 indicated an 82 percent increase in the number of cases of 1.75 liter-sized liquor products the division sells to off-premises retailers compared to the same time frame in 2019.
Case sales of standard-sized 750 milliliter bottles increased by 51 percent, a surge that caused agency officials to conclude the sales spike “is believed to be due to increased, by-the-bottle purchases by consumers.”
“We can’t be certain that these sales figures demonstrate an increase in personal consumption. Iowans may have simply changed where they are continuing to enjoy their favorite spirits products,” said division administrator Stephen Larson. “Regardless, we encourage all Iowans who choose to consume alcohol to always do so in a moderate and responsible manner.”
Despite being ordered closed to the public for sit-down service, bars and restaurants have been granted temporary alcohol sales privileges to help generate much-needed revenue. Gov. Kim Reynolds also issued a proclamation allowing bars and restaurants to sell unopened bottles of liquor to-go.
On the week that Reynolds took that action in March, the division’s case sales of 50 milliliter bottles of liquor increased 60 percent over sales the same week in 2019.
The governor signed another proclamation March 31 allowing bars and restaurants to sell mixed drinks and cocktails made on-site to-go. In the week that followed, the division’s case sales of 750 milliliter bottles of liquor increased by almost 20 percent.
“The governor’s fast action in this area was critical in helping to prop up Iowa’s bars and restaurants at a time when they were asked to sacrifice greatly to protect public health,” said Larson.
At the same time, Iowa’s largest independently owned liquor stores that supply bars and restaurants reduced their purchases from the state’s alcoholic beverages agency by 44 percent since March 17. Last month Reynolds issued a proclamation reopening restaurants in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties for limited sit-down service effective May 1 and she expanded that statewide effective Friday — action that division officials said could boost demand for liquor purchases by restaurants.
One other negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in Iowa was a sharp drop in applications for short-term, temporary state licenses for sought for special events like fairs, festivals and concerts during spring and summer – many of which have been cancelled due to concerns associated with large crowds and social distancing.
State licensing data showed a sharp decline in the number of 5- and 14-day alcohol licenses issued in March and April, as well as applications submitted for licenses for May, June and July, according to the division.
Meanwhile, renewals and applications for class “E” liquors licenses from liquor stores, grocery stores and most convenience stores that allow sale of liquor for off-premise consumption held relatively steady in March and April to comparable 2019 data, officials said. The same was true for class “C” liquor licenses held by bars and restaurants allowing the sale of liquor, beer and wine for on-premises consumption.
