COVID-19 looms over Iowa Legislature’s return

Republican leaders said they will build off that template — which included reducing the number of individuals in the House and Senate chambers, and holding some committee meetings in the chambers where there is more room — for this session.

Iowa’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been declining since the worst spike of the pandemic here in October and November. Throughout December, those numbers have been in a steady decline and were approaching pre-spike levels.

However, national public health experts have cautioned that January could be the deadliest month yet for the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 343,000 Americans and nearly 4,000 Iowans.

The COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed throughout the country, including in Iowa. But unlike members of the federal government, state lawmakers have not been prioritized to receive the vaccines.

Many state lawmakers are in the older age groups that are more susceptible to the serious effects of COVID-19. In 2019, nine state lawmakers were in their 70s, and the average age was 54.8.