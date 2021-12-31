COVID-related shortages could send tab for Offutt rebuilding through the roof

OMAHA — Rebuilding Offutt Air Force Base from the devastating March 2019 flood is going to take longer and cost more than engineers first thought, military and congressional sources say.

A lot more.

Rep. Don Bacon, the former commander of the base’s 55th Wing, said he’s been told by Offutt officials to expect the original estimate of nearly $800 million, calculated within six months of the flood, to rise by more than one-third.

“They’re saying they’re about $300 million short,” Bacon said. That would bring the total to about $1.1 billion.

He worked successfully to secure $100 million in the National Defense Authorization Act, which President Joe Biden signed Monday.

Bacon said he will work to get the rest of the funding next year.

Officials at Offutt’s 55th Wing agreed that costs would be higher, though they declined to specify an amount.

Costs are rising, in part, because the initial estimates were done very quickly and with incomplete information about what reconstruction would need to include, according to Lt. Col. Chris Conover, who is leading Offutt’s reconstruction effort. He also blamed the COVID-19 pandemic, which is pushing up the costs of both supplies and labor — a case of one disaster compounding another.

“The cost of it is so dynamic. It’s significantly more,” Conover said. “A lot of it is the market. A lot of it was missed requirements at the beginning of the flood.”

He said other bases recovering from disasters — such as Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, which was leveled by a Category 5 hurricane in October 2018 — are experiencing similar cost inflation. The Tyndall project has been pegged at $5 billion.

“It’s not just us,” Conover said.

The flood hit Offutt on March 15, 2019, and waters rose rapidly despite an all-hands-on-deck pumping and sandbagging effort by the 55th Wing to stave off damage. About one-third of the base — including part of the runway, two large hangars and buildings containing 1.2 million square feet of office space — was inundated with filthy water up to 8 feet deep. The flood took weeks to recede.

Most of the ruined buildings were low-slung structures one or two stories high, built during or soon after World War II.

Engineers came up with an initial estimate of $359 million to rebuild the southern part of the base into eight functional campuses, with similar uses grouped together.

New and rehabbed buildings also would be raised 3 to 5 feet — above future floods, planners hope — and with “sacrificial” first floors containing less-critical equipment and facilities.

The levees were raised about 2 feet (at a cost of $35 million) to reduce the risk that the base will flood at all.

Conover’s team had initially hoped to rebuild the base within five years. Nebraska’s congressional delegation helped procure $375 million toward Offutt reconstruction in the 2020 authorization bill soon after the flood. It was part of a broader effort that also included rebuilding other bases damaged in recent storms.

Conover said the initial calculations had to be done quickly and with incomplete knowledge of the scope of the disaster. Some requirements were missed. In one case, he said, a workspace for 300 contractors was overlooked and had to be added in.

“The (estimate) was done without any rigor behind it,” Conover said. “We were doing it backward: here’s your money, what does it fit?”

A year after the flood, the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Little flood-related demolition and construction work had started yet because of a required environmental assessment.

But when the Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District opened bids over the summer on the first contract, they collided with the reality of pandemic-era construction. A pair of contracts to rebuild recreational facilities around Offutt’s base lake budgeted at $7 million were awarded at $16.8 million.

Design of the largest proposed campus, the operations campus, was paused in September with the design 35% complete because of climbing costs. It will include offices for the 55th Operations Group and several 55th Wing units that lost their headquarters to the floodwaters.

The original 2019 cost estimate for this slice of the reconstruction was $135 million. It’s not clear yet how much the price tag has risen, but Conover described it as “the main driver of the cost increase.”

The 55th Wing now doesn’t expect to begin occupying the operations campus until 2027 or see it fully complete until 2028 — nine years after the flood.

Planners have also been forced to delay another critical campus, called the emergency power microgrid, for nine months. The new system would back up Offutt’s main electrical source, which comes from off-base utilities.

Conover said the engineers had planned to use diesel fuel to power the microgrid, which he said is “the easiest, most effective for power generation.” The original cost estimate was $43 million.

But the Biden administration wants the Defense Department to use green energy sources for new power generation.

“We’re looking for a viable solution,” he said.

Ryan Hansen, a 55th Wing spokesman, said the operations and emergency power microgrid campuses were the subject of a recent summit meeting among general officers.

“At this point we are looking at multiple options,” he said in a statement.

Even with delays and cost hikes, Offutt will see the first signs of renaissance in the coming weeks and months.

A demolition contractor will start bulldozing buildings on the southern part of the base in January.

Demolition and site prep will begin shortly on the lake campus, with completion expected in spring 2023.

A $19.5 million contract was awarded, and demolition was to start this month on the logistics readiness squadron campus, which includes a 27,297-square-foot logistics warehouse and a 63,765-square-foot storage area for spare parts and engines. Completion is expected in April 2023.

The Army Corps of Engineers on Dec. 15 awarded a $12.9 million contract to build the flightline campus, which includes maintenance and liquid oxygen storage facilities. It was originally expected to cost $8 million. Completion is expected in June 2023.

The security forces campus, including a headquarters building and associated facilities for 55th Security Forces Squadron, is being designed. A construction contract is expected to be awarded in summer 2022. (Original estimate, $63 million)

The Nuclear Command Control and Communications (NC3) Alert campus, including ready rooms for E-6 Mercury and E-4B Nightwatch crews and a headquarters building for the 595th Command and Control Group, which operates the E-4Bs, is expected to advertise for bids in summer 2022. (Original estimate, $59 million)

A contract for construction of the SATCOM/MILSTAR campus, which includes communications links for U.S. Strategic Command, is expected to be awarded in November 2022. (Original estimate, $26 million.)

The post-flood reconstruction is just one of several projects contributing to Offutt’s biggest makeover since the 1940s, when the former Fort Crook Army Post became Offutt Air Force Base.

In November 2019, U.S. Strategic Command moved into its new $1.3 billion headquarters — like its former headquarters, named for the influential Strategic Air Command leader Gen. Curtis E. LeMay — after a seven-year construction effort. The old LeMay building will soon undergo a multimillion-dollar renovation for use by the 55th Wing.

And Offutt’s 2-mile-long runway is also being completely rebuilt, at a cost of $198 million. The project is slated for completion in September 2022.

Conover said he’s encouraged to see the Air Force investing so much in the base.

“It shows you the value of Offutt as a strategic location,” he said.

