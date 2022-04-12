Cranes may be gone, but Nebraska's park trails offer plenty of other wildlife to enjoy

Most of the sandhill cranes in central Nebraska are heading north, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still lots to view across the state.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has put together its top nine parks with trails for wildlife watching. Visitors can spot birds of all types as well as several varieties of wildlife, from deer to beavers.

Nebraska has many opportunities thanks to its diverse habitats — everything from prairie to ponderosa pine, wetlands and more than 23,000 miles of rivers and streams.

“It’s a great time to view wildlife all across the state,” said Olivia DaRugna, the watchable wildlife biologist for Game and Parks. “With the warmer spring weather, everyone is eager to get outside. With few leaves on the trees it is a perfect time to watch for birds in the canopies.”

Songbirds are starting to trickle up from the south and DaRugna said that if you listen closely, you might hear a meadowlark sing. The western meadowlark is the state bird of Nebraska.

Turkey vultures are flying over Ponca State Park and lots of pelicans are arriving in the Lake Ogallala area.

Muddy spring soil makes it easier to spot animal tracks.

“Early mornings are the best for viewing the most wildlife,” she said.

If you’re planning a visit, check out more about the parks at outdoornebraska.org.

Here are some of the best parks for wildlife watching this spring:

Ponca State Park: One of Nebraska’s most visited state parks, Ponca State Park is popular for its forested hills, scenic vistas — and great wildlife watching. Observers have tallied a bird list of nearly 300 species for the park and surrounding area, and during peak migration in late April and early May, the park is a hot spot for both amateur and experienced birders. Turkeys also are a common sight at the park, and if you’re lucky, you may spot white-tailed deer along the park’s 22 miles of trails.

Rock Creek Station State Historical Park: History buffs will love exploring this former Pony Express station where James Butler “Wild Bill” Hickok began his bloody gunfighting career. But it’s also a great place for birdwatching: More than 6 miles of trails offer outstanding birding opportunities. Try the Natural Legacy Demonstration Hike Trail. You can see eastern bluebirds, towhees, barred owls and a variety of sparrows. Many sparrows that wintered here, such as the American tree sparrow and Harris’ sparrow, will be heading north to their breeding grounds soon, while field sparrows and grasshopper sparrows will just start to arrive and begin singing as they stack out their breeding grounds. If the weather is warm, you may see some turtles and snakes coming out to bask in the sun. Coyote, red fox and white-tailed deer can all be observed here, especially in early mornings.

Branched Oak State Recreation Area: This park features the largest lake in eastern Nebraska and has long been a popular spot for fishing, boating and camping. It also offers 7 miles of hiking trails, with a multi-use trail along the south side of the lake that provides great wildlife viewing. The lake attracts many birds during early spring, such as gulls, waterfowl and loons. Many species of ducks, as well as double-crested cormorants and American white pelicans, are common during migration. Upland game birds and deer also can be spotted at the park. It’s great for viewing birds and other wildlife from your car and features many parking areas with different vantage points around the lake to view waterbirds such as American white pelicans.

Pawnee Prairie Wildlife Management Area: Only 2 miles from the Kansas border, this wildlife management area features native prairie, woodlands, ponds and creeks, which support northern mockingbirds, Carolina wrens, upland sandpipers and loggerhead shrikes. A flock of about 20 greater-prairie chickens gather on a lake near the center of the prairie, about three-quarters of a mile from the perimeter parking lots. No permanent blinds are available, but temporary blinds are allowed; bring one to view the birds in early mornings or late evenings from mid-March to mid-April. Upland sandpipers will start showing up later this month.

Fort Kearny State Recreation Area: Looking for a place to view sandhill cranes? Fort Kearny is a great spot, although many have continued their migration north to their breeding grounds. From the hike/bike trail 1 mile east of the fort, visitors can see cranes arriving and leaving the river in early morning and late evening, from late February through early April. The trail is well-maintained and handicap accessible. Throughout the year, you can see many bird species from this spot, including bald eagles, geese and ducks in the winter. Watch for belted kingfisher, eastern phoebe and tree swallows along the hike-bike trail as well as deer, opossum, and fox.

Lake Ogallala State Recreation Area: Located on the east side of Kingsley Dam and massive Lake McConaughy, Lake Ogallala is a well-known fishing destination. A variety of waterbirds can be observed here in early April, including ducks, Horned Grebes and gulls. Shorebirds are just starting to migrate through Nebraska, but you may observe greater yellowlegs and American avocet here over the weekend. Camping spots are available along the west and north shorelines of the lake, where the deciduous wooded habitats shelter a rich array of nesting passerines.

Niobrara State Park: Situated at the confluence of the Niobrara and Missouri rivers on Nebraska’s northeastern border, Niobrara State Park offers visitors an array of outdoor experiences, including wildlife viewing. Both white-tailed deer and wild turkeys roam freely throughout the park, and beaver, muskrat and mink prowl the riverbanks. The park also is home to a wide range of birds, including woodpeckers, shorebirds and bald eagles right now.

Fort Robinson State Park: This stunning park comprises more than 22,000 acres of exquisite Pine Ridge scenery and supports a variety of species, including bighorn sheep, bison, pronghorn and elk. Laced with 130 miles of hiking trails, this park also offers birding opportunities, including chances of seeing species found in the western United States. Search rocky escarpments for golden eagles and prairie falcons. Walk along the White River Trail, where you can observe barred owls, black-billed magpies, western meadowlark and Say’s phoebe, as well as deer and other wildlife.

Wildcat Hills: Situated high on a rocky escarpment in the Wildcat Hills, this park offering an escape to the region’s signature rugged topography. An array of wildlife roams here, including wild turkeys, deer, bobcats and coyotes. The rugged terrain and ponderosa pines also provide habitat for western bird species. Stop by the visitor center’s bird feeders to see a big variety. Traverse the park’s 3 miles of trails and keep your eyes open. Tracks of some of the parks stealthier animals, such as bobcats, can be spotted on the Nature Trail. Along the SRA roads, you may also observe mountain bluebirds as they choose which birdhouse to nest in this spring and a Say’s phoebe perched on the top of a yucca plant.

