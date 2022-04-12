Creighton University reverses decision to allow conservative political event on campus

Creighton University reversed its decision to approve a conservative student group’s political event on campus following what a university spokesman said were “material changes” to the event, including a change of the event’s title and additional speakers.
The spokesman said the changes could have jeopardized the university’s tax-exempt status.
The Creighton chapter of Turning Point USA originally submitted a request to host an on-campus event Saturday titled “Introduction to Nebraska Politics Conference.”
Sam Achelpohl, the Creighton spokesman, acknowledged in an email Monday that the event was designated as controversial and did not include an endorsement from the university. Still, certain activities associated with the event that were deemed educational, including a panel discussion, were approved to take place on campus.
Friday, Achelpohl wrote, Creighton officials were informed of changes to the event, including a change of the event’s title to “Take Back Nebraska Summit ’22.” They also learned of the addition of speakers to an off-campus cocktail reception, including Jack Posobiec, an alt-right political activist who has promoted debunked conspiracy theories. Creighton officials then notified organizers that the group’s on-campus activities could not proceed.
In the days leading up to the event, Nebraska Freedom Coalition, a conservative political action committee, promoted the event on Facebook. The group writes on its website that it is “the central hub for over a dozen affiliated conservative grassroots activism organizations throughout the state who share the common goal of government accountability and terminating intrusion of government in our lives, land, and liberty.”
On the morning of the event, Nebraska Freedom Coalition wrote on Facebook that Turning Point USA chapters “are no longer associated with Take Back Nebraska Events.” Nebraska Freedom Coalition also wrote that it had been “CANCELED” by Creighton at the “last minute.”
The coalition also criticized Jams American Grill Old Market after the restaurant pulled out of hosting the group’s evening cocktail reception.
Philip Murante, executive vice president and general counsel for Jams’ corporate owner Cutchall Management Co., wrote in an email to the World-Herald that “we were totally unaware that this outside group was advertising an event at our restaurant.” He also wrote that restaurant staff and management had received calls, emails and messages from about 25 to 30 people before Jams canceled the reception.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the management company said it had no knowledge of the nature of the event.
The Nebraska Freedom Coalition said it moved the summit to Turner Park at Midtown Crossing and the reception to a restaurant in the Elkhorn area. The political organization said Posobiec drew a “standing-room only” crowd of more than 100 people at the reception.
Breaking down Nebraska's colleges and universities
Bellevue University
Bryan College of Health Sciences
Central Community College
Chadron State College
CHI Health School of Radiologic Technology
Clarkson College
College of Hair Design
College of Saint Mary
Concordia University
Creighton University
Doane University Crete
Hastings College
Joseph's College Cosmetology
Metro Community College
Midland University
Mid-Plains Community College
Nebraska Christian College
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
Nebraska Indian Community College
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Authorities said a shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub has left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He said officers who were just outside the club because of an earlier incident rushed inside just as 100-150 people streamed out of the bar and found the victims. The gunmen likely escaped as the crowd fled. The names of the victims were released. One of the people injured was in critical condition Sunday afternoon while the other injuries ranged from serious to minor.
The town of Edison lay in the path of a fast-spreading grass fire that Elwood and Lexington firefighters engaged Thursday in central Gosper County, west of the intersection of U.S. 283 and Nebraska Highway 18.
The man's arrest comes nearly 11 months after the Nebraska State Patrol first began investigating him. A state senator told the patrol the 35-year-old had sent an email calling for the torture of a Lancaster County judge.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen said he's ready to work with pro-life voters to defeat Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha and Wendy DeBoer of Bennington in their re-election bids because of their votes against ending a filibuster of pro-life legislation.