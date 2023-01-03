1 dead after Council Bluffs garage explosion

COUNCIL BLUFFS — One person was killed Tuesday in an explosion at a home at 35th Street and Avenue G in Council Bluffs.

Police say the dead person is a man, but they have not confirmed his identity.

The area surrounding 35th Street and Avenue G remained closed Tuesday afternoon so officials could conduct an investigation, the Council Bluffs Police Department said.

An explosion and leaking gas was reported in the area around noon Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

Officers who first arrived at the scene saw debris in the street. They say it appeared that a small propane gas tank sitting near the home's garage exploded, but they did not know how.

Black Hills Energy confirmed the area was safe and there were no gas leaks in the area.

