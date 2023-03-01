A Marquette man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife is being held on $1 million bail.
Jeffrey Adams, 47, appeared Tuesday in Hamilton County Court. He must pay 10% of the bail amount, $100,000, to be released from jail.
Adams told investigators from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that he and his wife, Angela Adams, 49, had been "drinking heavily" Saturday night, according to an arrest affidavit. The couple got into an argument while returning home from a bar in Central City, he said.
Once they arrived home, Adams told investigators, the argument turned physical. According to the affidavit, Adams said he punched his wife "twice in the head" and left the house as she lay face down in a pool of blood.
Angela Adams, the affidavit said, was discovered deceased by her 19-year-old son Sunday between 1:30 and 2 a.m. A minor child was also in the residence.
Deputies went to the home and determined that Angela Adams had been struck "multiple times." A short time later, Jeffrey Adams arrived at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office where he agreed to be interviewed and then was placed under arrest.
Marquette is a village of about 230 people located about 22 miles northeast of Grand Island.
Dreams look and sound different to everyone.To Levi Gorsuch and Danny Leonard, life on their ranch is their dream progressing in real time"They joke if you can work cows together, you can survive anything," said Leonard.While Gorsuch was born into ranching, his husband, a doctor from San Diego, serendipitously stumbled into it after they metThey own B Bar L Hereford Cattle, where they raise bulls to sell for breeding. Its not an easy life in the least, yet its something they love to work for."We start when the sun's down and we go till the sun goes back down," said Gorsuch.Gorsuch and Leonard weren't sure how they would be accepted in rural America, but they have been greeted with open arms in Juniata, Nebraska.Aside from raising cattle, Leonard works as a pediatrician and Gorsuch coaches high school volleyball.They say their neighbors have embraced them as dedicated community members and hard workers.SEE MORE: More American adults are identifying as LGBT"I think a huge misconception among the LGBTQ+ community is that you have to harbor and grow and experience in an isolated way only in cities," said Leonard. "It wasn't until I met my six-foot-four cowboy moving out here that I leaned that, not only is it the two of us, there is actually a huge network of LGBTQ+ people in agriculture, in ranching, in livestock management."The couple documents their life on social media, which has allowed them to mak connections with others with similar backgrounds.Theres greater LGBTQ+ representation in rural communities than one may think. A 2019 study by thinktank Movement Advancement Projects estimates 2.8 million to 3.9 million members of the LGBTQ+ community live in rural areas. Thats 3% to 5% of all rural Americans.Even with the representation already there, Leonard and Gorsuch say, keeping an open mind about rural Americans and upholding their responsibilities to their neighbors, has made life work for them."Every single day, every single exposure, every single conversation educates you. And, if you are willing to listen with the same regard that you were hoping to be heard by this community as you found yourself, I think you'll, I think you'll make it work," said Gorsuch."I just encourage young people or any people of any age who want to make the move to just do it," said Leonard. "The rest falls into place."
Photos: Nebraska tangles with Michigan State in Senior Night clash
Nebraska's Derrick Walker walks on to the floor to be recognized for Senior Day on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Michigan State's Tyson Walker is blocked by Nebraska's Oleg Kojenets in the first half on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Michigan State's Mady Sissoko (first left) hits the ball loose from the grasp of Nebraska's Derrick Walker during the first half on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Michigan State's Jaden Akins reacts after responding with a three over the Huskers on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A look at Nebraska's Senior Day ceremony before the game against Michigan State on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Griesel holds back tears as he waves to fans from the court on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Griesel (center) is escorted on to the floor by Achim and Kathy Griesel during the Senior Day ceremony on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A light show plays while the Huskers are introduced before the Michigan State game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A light show plays while the Huskers are introduced in Pinnacle Bank Arena before Nebraska takes on Michigan State on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Daniel L. Whitney, better known as Larry the Cable Guy (left), is seen at the Michigan State game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg reacts as the crowd boos a call by the officials during the Michigan State game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Michigan State's Tom Izzo (righ) argues a call with game official Larry Sciroto during the second half on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga looks back at Michigan State defenders after scoring another three-point shot in the second half on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Derrick Walker has his layup blocked by Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler in the second half on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Griesel shoots a three-pointer as Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard attempts to block on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg sticks out his tongue following a foul called on Nebraska on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg looks back at his bench while facing Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Griesel sizes up a free throw in the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Jamarques Lawrence defends Michigan State's Joey Hauser as he looks for an open man on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Jamarques Lawrence guards Michigan State's Malik Hall as he tries to muscle into a shooting position in the second half on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan State's Tre Holloman makes a pass as Nebraska's Sam Hoiberg flies through the air to try to guard him in the first half on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga is guarded by Michigan State's Tre Holloman as he goes up for a layup during the first half on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Michigan State's Tyson Walker reacts after making a last second three-point shot after the shot clock sounded in the second half on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Michigan State's Jaden Akins (right) reacts while he runs by his teams sideline following a made three-point shot in the second half on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Griesel bites his jersey after the Huskers lost to Michigan State on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Derrick Walker embraces Keisei Tominaga after the Huskers lost to Michigan State on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Michigan State's Jaden Akins throws down his hands after scoring two three-point shots in a row on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga reacts after making a three-pointer against Michigan State on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Michigan State's Pierre Brooks II (top), Malik Hall (left) and A.J. Hoggard (right) try to guard Nebraska's Sam Griesel as he drives to the basket in the first half Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Griesel (5) is blocked on a drive by Michigan State's Mady Sissoko (22) during the first half Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga reacts after making a three-pointer against Michigan State in the first half Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A pass by Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (0) flies past Derrick Walker (13) while they are defended by Michigan State's Mady Sissoko (22) and Malik Hall (25) in the first half Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga reacts after being fouled while scoring a basket against Michigan State on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
