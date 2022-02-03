1 person killed in horse barn fire near Bennington; 9 horses also die

One person died Thursday in a fire that also killed nine horses in a horse barn near 232nd Street and Dutch Hall Road north of Bennington.
Crews from 13 fire departments from four counties responded to the fire, including firefighters from Waterloo, Valley, Bennington, Arlington and Omaha.
The fire was reported about 6:10 a.m. at Heartland Farms at 23203 Dutch Hall Road. One firefighter suffered burns while battling the blaze, said Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow. The firefighter was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in serious condition.
The name of the person who died has not been released.
Firefighters had to work in shifts because of the cold conditions, Harlow said. The water source was 6 miles away, which complicated fire crews' work. Ice from the water sprayed on the building made footing treacherous.
Several horses were injured in the fire, Harlow said. Horses were being cared for by people who live at a nearby farm, he said.
Harlow estimated the barn was 35,000 to 40,000 square feet. Three apartments and an office were in the building, he said.
Heartland Farms, owned by Blair and Karen Cudmore, breeds, sells and trains horses. Blair Cudmore, reached by phone in California, said he was heading to the airport for a flight back to Omaha.
Cudmore said the indoor arena in the building is roughly the size of a football field.
Fire crews were cleaning up after 2:30 p.m. Harlow said crews likely will come back to check for hot spots, but the scene was being turned over to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office.
