A 12-year-old southwest Iowa child was arrested after threats were made about a shooting at Fremont-Mills School in Tabor, Iowa.

According to a press release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, parents and students began reporting a threat a student made on social media about bringing a gun to school and shooting multiple people, Deputy Andrew Wake told the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil.

Deputies investigated the threat Tuesday night and found it to be credible, though no weapons were recovered, according to Wake.

The student was arrested on suspicion of making a terroristic threat and taken to the Southwest Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Council Bluffs to await further court proceedings.