WATERLOO — A girl accused of trying to kill her mother and mother’s boyfriend on Wednesday will remain in secure detention following a court hearing.

Authorities petitioned the 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted murder in juvenile court after she shot the boyfriend in the face with a handgun and then aimed the weapon at her mother in their Leavitt Street home.

The weapon didn’t fire a second time, police said.

During the Thursday hearing, Judge Daniel Block directed the girl to remain detained until other options are presented, and he approved funds for a mental health evaluation for the teen.

Prosecutors indicated they planned to ask the court to pursue the case under the state’s Youthful Offender statutes, which would allow the adult court to retain jurisdiction after she turns 18.

The family is from out of state and has only been in Waterloo a short time and the girl doesn’t have any local relatives for placement, according to statements at the hearing.

The girl’s mother wasn’t present at the hearing but attended by phone.

The shooting happened at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. The girl left the handgun at the home and left before officers arrived.

Officers found the injured man inside the home and provided life-saving measures until paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived. He was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and then flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Police later found the girl walking in the 700 block of Jefferson Street, according to authorities.