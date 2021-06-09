14-year-old boy killed, 4 people injured in 2 Omaha shootings

A 14-year-old boy was killed and four other people were injured in two North Omaha shootings that occurred less than two hours apart Tuesday.

The first shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. A man and three women all were traveling in the same vehicle when shots were fired at the vehicle near 31st Street and Grand Avenue, striking one of the occupants.

Three people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, one in critical condition and two others with serious injuries, said Omaha police Lt. Shane Myers.

The fourth person in the vehicle was treated for a graze wound from broken glass.

Officers responded to a second shooting near 19th and Spencer Streets about 7:15 p.m., Myers said.

There, they found a male teenager on the ground.

The teen, 14-year-old Desmond Harrison, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress. Police said he died at the hospital.

The OPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

It’s too early to determine if the two shootings are related, Myers said, but officers continue to investigate that possibility.