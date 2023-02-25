OMAHA — A Norfolk teenager on his way home from school was killed in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Norfolk Wednesday, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the head-on collision at about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday about 4 miles south of Winside on Nebraska 35, Sheriff Jason Dwinell said in a news release.

Preston Haase, 14, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was treated for injuries and later released, according to the release.

Slick roads and lack of seat belt use are considered factors in the fatality, the release said.