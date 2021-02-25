 Skip to main content
14-year-old Iowa boy found shot to death
DAVENPORT -- Davenport Police conducted a homicide investigation Thursday in the 1300 block of Farnam Street after a 14-year-old boy was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Police identified the victim as Jamon Winfrey.

The death investigation is connected to a shooting incident that occurred at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 13th and Farnam streets.

In Wednesday’s incident, Davenport police said that officers responded to a call for shots fired.

022521-qct-farnam-05.JPG

Davenport Police Lt. Brett Morgan guards the scene of a homicide investigation Thursday in the 1300 block of Farnam Street. Police are investigating the death of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey. 

The preliminary investigation indicates that three vehicles, a black four-door sedan, a gold sedan and a silver minivan were chasing after one another with shots being fired from at least one of the vehicles.

Officers located spent casings but did not find any damage, and no injuries were reported.

Police were called back to the scene at 2:48 p.m. Thursday after Jamon’s body was discovered in a yard in the 1300 block of Farnam Street.

An autopsy is pending.

022521-qct-farnam-02.JPG

Davenport Police Sgt. James Quick helps to investigate the shooting death of Jamon Winfrey, 14, whose body was found Thursday in a yard in the 1300 block of Farnam Street. In the background are Capt. Brent Biggs, left, and Lt. Kyle Chisholm, right. 

Sudlow Intermediate School, 1414 E Locust St., was locked down for about 20 minutes, the school said in a tweet at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

"This afternoon, students were placed in a lockdown for about 20 minutes due to an incident in the neighborhood. All students and staff were immediately secured within the building per Davenport Police recommendations, and everyone remained safe and secure the entire lockdown."

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

