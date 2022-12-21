 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick

15-year-old Lincoln boy shoots self in foot, police say

  • 0

A 15-year-old Lincoln boy walked into Bryan East hospital shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday with a gunshot wound to his foot that police say was self-inflicted.

The boy accidentally shot himself while mishandling a handgun near 16th and Knox streets Tuesday night, Lincoln Police Sgt. Jason Wesch said.

Police were called to the hospital after the boy was taken there by private car with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Wesch said police have not yet issued any citations in the shooting, but an investigation into the incident is ongoing. Discharging a firearm — even accidentally — is illegal within Lincoln's city limits.

Here are the top ways to keep the porch pirates at bay.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists make breakthrough in destroying 'forever' chemicals in contaminated water

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News