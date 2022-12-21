15-year-old Lincoln boy shoots self in foot, police say

A 15-year-old Lincoln boy walked into Bryan East hospital shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday with a gunshot wound to his foot that police say was self-inflicted.

The boy accidentally shot himself while mishandling a handgun near 16th and Knox streets Tuesday night, Lincoln Police Sgt. Jason Wesch said.

Police were called to the hospital after the boy was taken there by private car with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wesch said police have not yet issued any citations in the shooting, but an investigation into the incident is ongoing. Discharging a firearm — even accidentally — is illegal within Lincoln's city limits.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln