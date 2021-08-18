16-year-old Omahan who fired into crowd fatally shot his friend, detective says

The foursome then left the park a second time in the Pontiac about 2:50 a.m. Meanwhile, the two groups of people went to opposite sides of the pavilion in different parking lots.

The Pontiac returned at 3:08 a.m. with only three people inside. They got out and walked toward the east side of the park. According to surveillance video, Harris ran from the west side to the east side of the parking lots with his arm extended, Oliver said, and muzzle flashes are visible on the footage.

The person who was firing a gun was not wearing a shirt and had on gray shorts, white socks and black tennis shoes. The clothing matched what Harris had on earlier, Oliver said. In addition, he said, witnesses identified the person as Harris.

Police didn’t find any firearms at the scene and have not found the gun used in the shooting. Oliver testified that ballistics tests of the seven casings found in the park showed that all bullets were fired from the same gun.

Police found the white tank top in the Pontiac. Preliminary DNA tests couldn’t exclude Harris from being the person whose DNA was found on the tank top, Oliver said, noting that the statistical probability that the DNA belonged to anyone other than Harris is a number in the sextillions.