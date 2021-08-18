16-year-old Omahan who fired into crowd fatally shot his friend, detective says

A 16-year-old who fired seven shots toward a group of people at Levi Carter Park ended up fatally shooting his friend, an Omaha police detective testified Tuesday.
Days later, Marion Harris told another friend, “I hope I didn’t do it” or “I hope I didn’t shoot him,” said Omaha Police Department homicide Detective Michael Oliver.
Harris, who is charged as an adult, was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm.
He is accused of killing 18-year-old Travell Mountain, who died July 3 from a gunshot wound to his head. Oliver said Mountain also was shot in the left calf.
The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. that day at the pavilion and parking lots on the northwest side of Carter Lake. A park surveillance camera on a light pole captured much of the shooting and prior altercation among a gathering of at least 15 people.
Oliver said Harris, Mountain and two other teens first arrived at the park after midnight in Mountain’s mother’s red Pontiac Vibe, but left shortly thereafter.
The teens returned at 2:17 a.m. About 20 minutes later, Oliver said, they got into a physical fight with a tall man. At some point, someone sprayed Mace, which caused the group to scatter. Surveillance footage showed Harris wiping his face with his white tank top, which he then took off, Oliver said.
The foursome then left the park a second time in the Pontiac about 2:50 a.m. Meanwhile, the two groups of people went to opposite sides of the pavilion in different parking lots.
The Pontiac returned at 3:08 a.m. with only three people inside. They got out and walked toward the east side of the park. According to surveillance video, Harris ran from the west side to the east side of the parking lots with his arm extended, Oliver said, and muzzle flashes are visible on the footage.
The person who was firing a gun was not wearing a shirt and had on gray shorts, white socks and black tennis shoes. The clothing matched what Harris had on earlier, Oliver said. In addition, he said, witnesses identified the person as Harris.
Police didn’t find any firearms at the scene and have not found the gun used in the shooting. Oliver testified that ballistics tests of the seven casings found in the park showed that all bullets were fired from the same gun.
Police found the white tank top in the Pontiac. Preliminary DNA tests couldn’t exclude Harris from being the person whose DNA was found on the tank top, Oliver said, noting that the statistical probability that the DNA belonged to anyone other than Harris is a number in the sextillions.
Law enforcement officials don’t think Mountain was the intended target.
“As I understand it, (Harris and Mountain) were pretty good friends,” Oliver said.
Family members of both youths declined to comment after Tuesday’s hearing.
A second 16-year-old boy has been charged as an accessory in connection with the shooting.