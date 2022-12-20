16-year-old who died in collision was junior at McCool Junction High School

A 16-year-old driver who died Sunday when his vehicle collided with a semi-trailer truck on U.S. 81 east of Hastings was identified as a junior at McCool Junction High School.

Jordan Tol of Fairmont was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the semi, Mark Dreesen, 61, of Brockway, Montana, was not injured.

Investigators determined that Tol was westbound on County Road E in a 2003 Buick LeSabre at about 9:45 a.m. Tol turned right onto U.S. 81 and his car was struck on the driver's side door by a northbound 2016 Peterbilt semi.

Tol was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.

In a post on Facebook, McCool Junction Public School said a counselor will be available for students at the Fillmore County Hospital over the holiday break. Students can contact the hospital at 402-759-3192.

There will also be no school for students Wednesday, with Tol’s funeral set for 10:30 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Geneva.

