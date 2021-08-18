17 departments respond to fast-moving wildfire that burns 6,000 acres in Nebraska Panhandle

Eighty volunteers from 17 fire departments worked overnight to contain a 6,000-acre fire in western Nebraska Wednesday morning, according to the Bayard Volunteer Fire Department.

The department was dispatched to the fire near Angora sometime Tuesday night, working to contain it until early Wednesday morning, according to a department Facebook post.

"Our region is a tinderbox due to dried out vegetation and uncooperative winds," Region 21 Emergency Management said in another social media post.

Forty-five fire engines, vehicles and aerial support all responded to the fire in northern Morrill County, according to the Bayard department's post.

It's unclear how the fire started, though the post notes that the fire was contained — not extinguished — and the scene was "turned back to the landowners."

Among the departments dispatched was the Alliance Fire Department, which responded to two fires at the same time Tuesday night, including one at the city's landfill, according to a Facebook post from that department.