17-year-old arrested after fleeing arrest in stolen vehicle, Nebraska State Patrol says

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night after fleeing arrest near Grand Island in a stolen vehicle, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
A state trooper observed the Chevrolet Impala driving 90 mph on Interstate 80 at approximately 8:20 p.m. Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled and troopers began a pursuit.
The driver's speed exceeded 100 mph and troopers stopped their pursuit as he headed toward Grand Island.
The Impala was later found near Louise and Adams streets in Grand Island and the driver was seen fleeing on foot.
The Grand Island Police Department and State Patrol began a search for the driver, and dispatchers confirmed that the Impala had been stolen in Lincoln.
The driver was later arrested and lodged in the Lancaster County Youth Services Center.
