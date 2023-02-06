An 18-year-old was cited Friday on suspicion of animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned in a cage along a road near Waverly, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday morning, deputies were sent to the intersection of 14th Street and McKelvie Road on a report of an abandoned dog.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the dog, which appeared to be part Husky and part shepherd, was abandoned in a cage on the side of the road.

Wagner said deputies brought the puppy to the office to warm up before taking it to the Capital Humane Society.

The sheriff's office posted photos of the dog on social media. Within minutes, the dog's former owner identified the puppy as Zeus. She said she had given it away recently when she couldn't care for it anymore.

📢 UPDATE: With help from your tips, deputies made an arrest in this case earlier this evening. 18 y/o Chanses Lathrom of Lincoln was cited for animal abuse/neglect & littering. The puppy remains in the care of @capitalhumane. Thanks to everyone who shared & messaged us!! 🙌🐶🐾 https://t.co/tS5cBEZl04 — Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) February 4, 2023

Friday night, the sheriff's office announced on Twitter that deputies had cited the 18-year-old Lincoln resident on suspicion of animal abuse/neglect and littering, which can carry a $1,000 fine.

Zeus remains in the care of the Capital Humane Society.

