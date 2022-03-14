 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
18-year-old dies in shooting in southwest Omaha

A teenager died after a shooting Saturday night in southwest Omaha.

Tanner Farrell, 18, was transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he died from his injuries.

Officers responded at about 10:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 6500 block of South 161st Avenue north of Harrison Street.

The incident is under investigation, but officials believe the act to be a homicide.

