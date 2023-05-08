An 18-year-old Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to 45 to 65 years in prison for his role in a 2021 double homicide.

Terrance Moore appeared for sentencing Wednesday in front of Douglas County District Court Judge Russell Bowie. Moore was 16 years old when he lured Jia’Quan Williams and Ja’Vondre’ McIntosh, both 17, to approach his car before pulling a gun and killing them both.

Though Moore initially faced two counts of first-degree murder, which carry an automatic life sentence, he accepted a plea deal earlier this year and pleaded guilty to two reduced charges of second-degree murder and to use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Lerajai Key, Moore’s now-19-year-old cousin, was sentenced in October to a total of 20 to 30 years in prison after pleading no contest to two counts of accessory to murder. He was the getaway driver in the killings.

According to court documents, the evening of the murders first began with a separate assault. Key was driving a silver Ford Escape with Moore in the passenger seat. The pair pulled up to an apartment complex near 48th and Boyd streets sometime in the evening hours of June 3, 2021.

Moore got out of the vehicle and began arguing with a girl, who was on the street when they pulled up. At some point during the argument, Moore stabbed the girl in the chest with a knife before dropping the weapon and fleeing from the scene with Key as the getaway driver.

The girl survived her injuries, but required surgery to repair a collapsed lung caused by the stab wound. Moore was initially charged with first-degree assault and use of a weapon (non-firearm) to commit a felony related to the stabbing, but those charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

About an hour later, the pair pulled up to a duplex near Adams Park. Children and adults were outside for a family gathering at a nearby home.

Moore, still in the passenger seat, rolled down the window and called for Williams and McIntosh, who were already outside, to approach the vehicle. As they walked over, Moore pulled out a handgun and discharged five to six rounds, striking them both.

Williams, who was shot in the chest, was declared dead at the scene. McIntosh was shot in the head and was taken off of life support two days after the shooting.

The killings were gang-related, according to a brief filed by prosecutors last year opposing a motion to move the case to juvenile court.

At the sentencing hearing, attorneys for Moore asked the judge to impose a sentence in 25- to 30-year range. They mentioned that Moore had no violent criminal history and has been highly involved in available programming at the Douglas County Jail.

Moore also addressed the court in a brief statement.

“I’m sorry for my actions,” he said. “I know I can’t change the past, but I can change my future.”

Prosecutors called Moore’s juvenile court record “concerning” and asked for a “significant” sentence with each count running consecutively.

Bowie sentenced Moore to 20 to 30 years on each murder conviction and five years on the weapons charge to be served consecutively, for a total of 45 to 65 years. He must serve just more than 22 years before he is eligible for parole.

