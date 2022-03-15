18-year-old Omahan to be charged with manslaughter in death of Ralston High senior

OMAHA — The 18-year-old Omaha man who fatally shot his 18-year-old friend Saturday night will be charged with manslaughter, the Douglas County attorney said Tuesday.

Blake Miller was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Tuesday afternoon in the death of Tanner Farrell, a Ralston High School senior. Miller will make his first appearance in court Wednesday morning.

Don Kleine said Miller, who was with friends at his house, pulled out his .22 rifle and pointed it at Farrell. Miller pulled the trigger, thinking it was unloaded, and shot Farrell in the chest, Kleine said.

“It just shows you what can happen when somebody who doesn’t know what they’re doing handles a gun,” Kleine said. “It’s tragic.”

Kleine said Miller, Farrell and two others were in the home drinking beer. Miller’s parents were not home.

Kleine said the manslaughter charge indicates that Miller unintentionally killed Farrell as he committed an unlawful act, which was pointing the gun at another person. This was not a true accidental shooting, such as when a hunter drops a gun and it fires, Kleine said.

Omaha police still are looking into whether the gun was lawfully registered and who had ownership of it, Kleine said. The gun belonged either to Miller or a family member, and Miller had used it for target practice about a month ago, Kleine said.

Farrell's parents, Tiffany and Jason Farrell, said in a statement Tuesday that their son and Miller have been best friends for years.

"We are deeply saddened by the news that (the manslaughter charge has) been filed," they said. "We love Blake as one of our own. We want Blake and his family to know we are here and in support of them all."

Kleine said he chose to charge Miller as an adult because of his age — Miller will turn 19 in September, when juvenile court jurisdiction no longer applies.

